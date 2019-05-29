US Marine Ricky Harrington, of Oakland, and US Air Force Lorie Roy, of Waterville, stand at attention at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta on Memorial Day to honor their fallen soldiers. Harrington has been showing his respect on Memorial Day for the past eight years by standing at attention from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
He brings with him a display of war memorabilia representing the Civil War to the present, including items from 7 different continents, dog tags from every branch of the service, moss from Paris Island and a World War II helmet from the founders of the Oakland American Legion.
While he was standing there for a short time, 7-year-old little Kemden Hafford faced them and saluted.
