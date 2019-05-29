IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 10:39 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CARATUNK, Tuesday at 6:25 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 6:26 p.m., assault was reported on James Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:27 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

Wednesday at 4:53 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 12:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

Wednesday at 8:04 a.m., noise was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lower Mills Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on School Bus Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 9:52 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

11:13 a.m., theft was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:29 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Canaan Road.

3:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Street.

3:55 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

7:25 p.m., harassment was reported on East Chandler Street.

7:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Railroad Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 10:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Corinna Road.

2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Corinna Road.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a fire and capsized boat were reported on Beanies Beach Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:14 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.

9:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Carver Street.

9:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Franklin Street.

10:29 a.m., theft was reported on Yeaton Street.

12:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on The Concourse.

1:34 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

2:59 p.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Moor Street.

8:32 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Butler Court.

9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:39 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East and Depot Street.

5:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Welch Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:01 p.m., Morgan Elizabeth Shutters, 25, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

8:05 p.m., Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., Lindsey V. Stenson, 22, whose town of residence was not provided, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Canaan Road.

