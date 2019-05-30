IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:49 a.m., a motor vehicle accident involving injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:40 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Willow Street.

8:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:54 a.m., fraud was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

10:42 a.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Burns Road.

10:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Senator Way.

12:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

12:42 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:10 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tallwood Road.

2:38 p.m., child abuse was reported on Green Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Old Winthrop Road and Wildwood Road.

3:48 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Jefferson Street.

3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Haskell Street.

5:36 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Westwood Road.

7:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

8:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

Thursday at midnight, suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:55 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Main Street.

4:31 p.m., a theft was reported at the Monmouth Quik Stop on Academy Road.

5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Route 202 and Smart Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:42 p.m., Josiah Boynton, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to sign a criminal summons following a well-being check on Winthrop Street.

11:15 p.m., Jeffrey H. Lucas, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Ridge Road.

Thursday at 12:32 a.m., Marshall L. Warren, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., Danny L. Jackson, 45, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of failure to appear and violating conditions of his release following a bail check on Eastern Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., at least one person was reportedly arrested following an incident on Route 126. A full report was not available by press time.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Corey M. Cormier, 47, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following an incident on Mudget Hill Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 9:10 a.m., a 36-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop on Water Street.

9:38 a.m., a 31-year-old Washington man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:58 p.m., Tasha Ryder, 27, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

6:07 p.m., Michelle H. Campbell, 28, of Mount Vernon, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating while her license was suspended or revoked following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and Quimby Street.

Thursday at 3:49 a.m., a 22-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate following a traffic stop near State Street and Winthrop Street.

