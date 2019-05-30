IN ALBION, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Hussey Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 7:33 p.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

6 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

11:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Lake Avenue.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 1:51 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Community Drive.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:19 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:53 a.m., assault was reported on Pine Street.

9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.

9:26 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

1:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gray Avenue.

1:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Plaza.

2:38 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.

4:24 p.m., theft was reported on Veteran Court.

5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

5:12 p.m, an unwanted person was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

5:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:37 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Court.

Thursday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., Deon Edward Cheers, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign a uniform summons complaint.

5:41 p.m., Alex William Morales, 26, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possessing a suspended or fictitious license.

6:38 p.m., Danny Lee Jackson, 45, of Chelsea, was arrested on three warrants.

7:39 p.m., Alixandra Bailey Cobb, 20, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.

10:22 p.m., Tiffany Danielle Weems, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Corey Michael Cormier, 47, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:02 a.m., a juvenile, 15, was taken into protective custody on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, following a report of a pedestrian check on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., Kristi Lynn Grover, 57, of Presque Isle, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Hinckley Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., a juvenile, 16, was issued a summons on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and consuming liquor as a minor, following a report of a protection order violation on Oak Street.

