IN ALBION, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., theft was reported on Hussey Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 3:14 p.m., theft was reported on Leavitt Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Railroad Street.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 7:33 p.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 5:59 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
2:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.
6 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
11:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Lake Avenue.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 1:51 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Community Drive.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
6:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Academy Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 11:19 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11:53 a.m., assault was reported on Pine Street.
9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:21 a.m., threatening was reported on Autumn Street.
9:26 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
1:27 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Gray Avenue.
1:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Elm Plaza.
2:38 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
4:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Silver Street.
4:24 p.m., theft was reported on Veteran Court.
5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
5:12 p.m, an unwanted person was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
5:52 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:37 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Court.
Thursday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:36 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.
6:32 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., Deon Edward Cheers, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to sign a uniform summons complaint.
5:41 p.m., Alex William Morales, 26, of Bronx, New York, was arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possessing a suspended or fictitious license.
6:38 p.m., Danny Lee Jackson, 45, of Chelsea, was arrested on three warrants.
7:39 p.m., Alixandra Bailey Cobb, 20, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.
10:22 p.m., Tiffany Danielle Weems, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Corey Michael Cormier, 47, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:02 a.m., a juvenile, 15, was taken into protective custody on a charge of consuming liquor as a minor, following a report of a pedestrian check on Summer Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., Kristi Lynn Grover, 57, of Presque Isle, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Hinckley Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:41 p.m., a juvenile, 16, was issued a summons on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and consuming liquor as a minor, following a report of a protection order violation on Oak Street.
