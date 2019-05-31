Happy birthday, Smokey Bear.

The 2019 Great Falls Balloon Festival theme centers on bees, bears and fire prevention.

“Bee Safe,” the theme advises. “Only YOU can prevent forest fires.”

Confused?

“This year’s theme was based on Smokey Bear celebrating a major milestone: his 75th Birthday!” according to a festival news release. “We welcome you to come and celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th by seeing him bigger than ever and joined by two more special friends.”

Accompanying Smokey Bear will be Special Shapes, Queen Beeloon & Bunch of Bees.

“Why forest fire prevention? Well, quite obviously, what draws locals and visitors alike to Maine are our coasts, forests and mountains,” said Tracy Collins, president of the balloon festival. “We are surrounded by such beautiful bounty … why wouldn’t we want to protect it? It only seemed appropriate when approached by the Maine Forest Service that we take part in such a huge milestone for an iconic figure. Adults and kids can bond over Smokey Bear!“

According to the news release, the festival board of directors worked closely with local designer Hannah Dugie of E+H Creates to come up with a logo that embodies Smokey Bear and the Maine Forest Service. She was inspired by Smokey Bear and a Scout badge.

The Great Falls Balloon Festival from Aug. 16 to 18 will include balloon launches, parades and pancake breakfasts.

For more information go to greatfallsballoonfestival.org.

