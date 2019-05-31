IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:08 p.m., a loose dog was reported near Townsend Road and Northern Avenue.
2:22 p.m., fraud was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:24 p.m., a loose dog was reported on School Street.
3:02 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Sixth Avenue.
5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
5:24 p.m., misuse of the 911 system was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.
6:38 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.
7:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on River Street.
8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Learners Drive.
Friday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Piggery Road.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:10 p.m., a theft was reported on Route 3.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Waterfront.
Friday at 12:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Hill Road.
3:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Drive.
4:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7 p.m., a 12-year-old was arrested on a charge of assault after a report of disorderly conduct on Ridge Road.
Friday at 1:01 a.m., Jacob J. Gordon, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found on Gage Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 1:57 p.m., Braddley J. Himebaugh, 53, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of violating his bail after an incident on Kinderhook Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., Jason D. Maguire, 46, of Vassalboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Szady Drive.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9 p.m., David R. Hedrick, 37, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of indecent conduct after a report of indecency on Crossing Way.
9:54 p.m., a 22-year-old Bremen man was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and attaching false plates during a traffic stop on Old Belgrade Road.
