CARIBOU — The Erskine boys tennis team’s hopes for an underdog run fell just short Friday afternoon.

Top-seeded Caribou took all three singles matches to knock out the ninth-seeded Eagles in a Class B North quarterfinal match, 3-2. Caribou (13-0) will face No. 5 Waterville in the semifinals Saturday. Erskine, which beat No. 8 Medomak Valley to reach the quarters, finished at 9-5.

Parker Deprey took a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles for Caribou (13-0), while Sawyer Deprey won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Gabe Rand was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3.

Erskine won both doubles matches, with victories going to the No. 1 team of Maverick Lowery and Jacob Praul, who won 6-1, 6-2, and No. 2 team of Andrew Jackson and William Pfleging, who won 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).

GIRLS TENNIS

LEWISTON 4, MESSALONSKEE 1: Blue Devil Maddie Foster defeated Megan Williams at No. 3 singles in straight sets, clinching a Class A North semifinal win in Lewiston.

Top-seeded Lewiston (13-0) advanced to the regional final next week by winning each of the first four matches contested.

For No. 4 Messalonskee (9-4), Lauren Bourque defeated Abby Svor in three sets, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.

BRUNSWICK 4, MT. BLUE 1: Hallie Pike earned a victory at No. 2 singles, but the seventh-seeded Cougars fell to the second-seeded Dragons in a Class A quarterfinal match in Brunswick.

Lea Scrapchansky earned a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles for Brunswick (12-1), and Anna Barnes won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Abby Parke and Erin Coughlin (6-0, 6-0) and No. 2 pair of Zoe Battle and Ella Perham (6-0, 6-0) also won.

Pike won 6-3, 6-2 for the Cougars (5-8).

SOFTBALL

CARRABEC 7, DIRIGO 3: Nevaeh Burnham hit two doubles to help lead the Cobras to the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Dixfield.

Shyanne Holmes picked up the win in the circle for Carrabec (4-12), which scored five runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Alexa Varnum homered for the Cougars (7-9).

BASEBALL

LISBON 3, HALL-DALe 2: Noah Austin pitched six strong innings to lead the Greyhounds to an undefeated season in Lisbon.

The victory was the second of the season for Lisbon over Hall-Dale and the two teams will play each other again today at 11 a.m. for the MVC championship.

Austin allowed four hits, two walks, hit a batter and had a pair of balks while striking out seven in six innings to pick up his third win of the season. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with a double and run scored and knocked in what turned out to be the game-winning run with a single in the second inning.

