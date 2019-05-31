IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:43 a.m., theft was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 9:10 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 4:35 p.m., mischief was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., an incident involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Police Plaza.

5:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

5:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 9:19 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

10:35 a.m., an incident involving theft or fraud was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

5:42 p.m., theft was reported on Sewall Road.

7:05 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Franklin Avenue.

9:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Preble Avenue.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:54 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

7:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:05 p.m., threatening was reported on High Street.

5:18 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cottle Road.

7:54 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 6:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Babb Road.

8:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Barker Loop.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 7:40 p.m., theft was reported on Bedrock Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:34 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

11:56 a.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

4:07 p.m., mischief was reported on Ash Street.

4:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Pine Street.

5:57 p.m., mischief was reported on Court Street.

6:12 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Harveys Park.

6:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on West Front Street.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on White Pine Drive.

6:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Court Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Big Bird Street.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.

4:02 a.m., threatening was reported on South Factory Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 5:43 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:55 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

3:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Carver Street.

7:54 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Cool Street.

9:15 p.m., theft was reported on JFK Plaza.

Friday at 4:36 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Whitefish Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 6:43 p.m., Patricia Marie Paluska, 66, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 5:20 p.m., Nicholas Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on two warrants.

9:24 p.m., Paul Robert Goodridge, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

10:22 p.m., Ashley Anne Ludden, 18, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:30 p.m., Tanner J. Russell, 22, of Etna, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., Jason Daniel Maguire, 46, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., Samuel Hayes Doughty, 18, of China, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention by refusing to stop, after a report of shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Also at 12:52 p.m., Jeremiah Dana Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention by using physical force, violating conditions of release and aggravated forgery, after a report of shoplifting on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

SUMMONS

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:49 p.m., Terrance E. Rooney, 62, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence, after a report of an accident causing injury on China Road.

