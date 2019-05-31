SACO — Officials say a threat made by a student to Thornton Academy Wednesday night was not credible and the school community was not at risk.

Thornton Academy is a private school at 438 Main St. in Saco that serves both publicly and privately funded students in grades six through twelve.

Thornton Academy Headmaster Rene Menard stated in a letter to parents on Thursday that police had been called the day before when a threatening statement was made against the school. The school’s crisis team immediately initiated emergency procedures as well, said Menard.

“However, the police determined that there was no credible threat, and assured us last night that at no time were students, faculty and staff at risk,” said Menard in the letter.

Menard said in Thursday’s letter that, “The student in question is not on campus.”

Saco Police Detective Sergeant Chris Hardiman said the police department was notified of the incident around 3 p.m.on Wednesday.

Hardiman said a student was allegedly making “concerning statements” and was issued a summons for terrorizing. Hardiman concurred with Menard’s statement that no one at the school was at risk.

Hardiman said the case was still under investigation and police were not releasing how the message was sent to the school.

Terrorizing is a Class D crime, punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

— Staff Writer Liz Gotthelf can be reached at 780-9015 or by email at [email protected]

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >