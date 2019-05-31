NANTUCKET, Mass. — Kevin Spacey’s attorney is accusing the man who says the actor groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 of deleting “exculpatory” text messages.
Defense attorney Alan Jackson says in court documents filed Friday that Spacey’s accuser went “to great lengths to remove text messages that he believes did not fit his narrative.”
Jackson wants the court to order prosecutors to hand over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.
Spacey’s lawyer is also seeking any communications about the case made by a top prosecutor in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office who disclosed that his sister is friends with the accuser’s mother.
An email seeking comment was sent Friday to a spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office. An attorney for Spacey’s accuser declined to comment.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.
-
News
Jay selectpersons vote to hold town meeting on controversial CMP transmission line
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bees and Smokey Bear to rise above 2019 Great Falls Balloon Festival
-
News
Super Bowl parade in Rumford celebrates the Patriots
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Erskine boys tennis nipped in B North quarters by top seed Caribou
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Gardiner tops Cony to eliminate Rams from postseason