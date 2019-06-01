IN ANSON, Friday at 11:56 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Valley Road.
1:05 p.m., accident reconstruction was initiated on Valley Road.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 8:26 a.m., theft was reported on Stickney Hill Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:42 a.m., simple assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.
1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.
2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
4:13 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.
6:22 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitten Road.
6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.
8:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.
9:07 p.m., a disorderly house was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
9:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hicks Road.
10:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
Saturday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bingham Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 8:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Dexter Road.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:43 a.m., theft was reported on Walker Hill Road.
5:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.
4:25 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hinckley Road.
9:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency onTardiff Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Osborne Street.
2:23 p.m., police made an arrest at the police station following a report of fraud or forgery.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 8:14 p.m., trespass was reported on Cambridge Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Canaan Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 6:38 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Theater Road.
7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.
10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Smithfield Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:30 a.m., a runaway was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:19 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:18 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Deer Run Street.
Saturday at 2:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Crawford Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Academy Circle.
9:56 a.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
11:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.
1:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Judkins Court.
1:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.
2:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.
5:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
5:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mountain View Terrace.
6:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chandler Street.
6:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.
9:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.
9:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.
10:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.
Saturday at 2:08 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of an intoxicated person on North School Street.
3:15 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Poplar Street.
3:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Milburn Street.
6:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.
9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 5:14 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lake View Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:07 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.
11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
11:52 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:08 p.m., harassment was reported at a store on Summer Street.
3:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the senior high school.
3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.
3:37 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Water Street.
3:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on a facility on Highwood Street.
4:02 p.m., a drug offense was reported at the public library.
4:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a Maple Street apartment.
4:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s.
5:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at housing units on College Avenue.
6:36 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the junior high school.
6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Albert S. Hall School on Pleasant Street.
6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.
7:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.
7:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bacon Street.
9:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Inland Hospital.
Saturday at 12:26 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from a restaurant on Main Street.
12:39 a.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.
1:06 a.m., police made an arrest following a bail check on the Concourse.
1:54 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:16 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.
1:28 p.m., theft was reported to police at the police station on Benton Avenue.
1:57 p.m., a fire was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:23 p.m., Nicholas Ryan Cloutier, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct/ loud noise in a private place, on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:40 p.m., Christopher Frost, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on three warrants.
11:22 p.m., Maranda Maciel, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on College Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:50 a.m., a 64-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.
9:36 a.m., Jennifer N Gallagher, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:38 a.m., Catherine Walls, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault on Winthrop Street.
10:20 p.m., Dave Allen Gettles, 51, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident on Hospital Street.
Saturday at 1:58 a.m., Amahde J. Carter, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of minor possessing liquor and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Western Avenue.
