IN ANSON, Friday at 11:56 a.m., an accident with injuries was reported on Valley Road.

1:05 p.m., accident reconstruction was initiated on Valley Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 8:26 a.m., theft was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:42 a.m., simple assault was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Crossing Way.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

4:13 p.m., fraud was reported on Union Street.

6:22 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitten Road.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

8:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malta Street.

9:07 p.m., a disorderly house was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hicks Road.

10:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Street.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Bingham Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Friday at 8:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Dexter Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 7:43 a.m., theft was reported on Walker Hill Road.

5:08 p.m., an assault was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 2:14 p.m., theft was reported on Hill Road.

4:25 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hinckley Road.

9:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency onTardiff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Osborne Street.

2:23 p.m., police made an arrest at the police station following a report of fraud or forgery.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 8:14 p.m., trespass was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 5:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in progress on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 6:38 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Theater Road.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:30 a.m., a runaway was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 8:19 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:18 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Deer Run Street.

Saturday at 2:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Crawford Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 8:35 a.m., theft was reported on Academy Circle.

9:56 a.m., theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:40 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairview Avenue.

1:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Judkins Court.

1:48 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Water Street.

2:18 p.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

5:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

5:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mountain View Terrace.

6:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chandler Street.

6:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

9:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Island Avenue.

9:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

10:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 2:08 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of an intoxicated person on North School Street.

3:15 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Poplar Street.

3:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Milburn Street.

6:57 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on North School Street.

9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 5:14 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Lake View Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:07 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:52 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:08 p.m., harassment was reported at a store on Summer Street.

3:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the senior high school.

3:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gilman Street.

3:37 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Water Street.

3:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on a facility on Highwood Street.

4:02 p.m., a drug offense was reported at the public library.

4:03 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a Maple Street apartment.

4:27 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s.

5:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at housing units on College Avenue.

6:36 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the junior high school.

6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Albert S. Hall School on Pleasant Street.

6:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Moor Street.

7:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Toward Street.

7:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bacon Street.

9:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at Inland Hospital.

Saturday at 12:26 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from a restaurant on Main Street.

12:39 a.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

1:06 a.m., police made an arrest following a bail check on the Concourse.

1:54 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 8:16 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.

1:28 p.m., theft was reported to police at the police station on Benton Avenue.

1:57 p.m., a fire was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:23 p.m., Nicholas Ryan Cloutier, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct/ loud noise in a private place, on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:40 p.m., Christopher Frost, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on three warrants.

11:22 p.m., Maranda Maciel, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on College Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:50 a.m., a 64-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.

9:36 a.m., Jennifer N Gallagher, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:38 a.m., Catherine Walls, 32, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault on Winthrop Street.

10:20 p.m., Dave Allen Gettles, 51, of Monmouth, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident on Hospital Street.

Saturday at 1:58 a.m., Amahde J. Carter, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of minor possessing liquor and refusing to submit to arrest or detention on Western Avenue.

