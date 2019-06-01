Maine’s 63 newest police officers graduated May 24 from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The officers spent 18 weeks in study and training.

Graduation speaker Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck told the new officers, “You’ve entered a noble and honorable profession to keep our communities safe. Maine law enforcement has many challenges, but you have received the best training to protect the public, and to protect yourselves,” according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Among the many topics studied by the new officers were crime scene processing, emergency vehicle operation, first aid, traffic and criminal law, domestic violence and sexual assault.

The new officers are (alphabetical by department)

• Dylan M. Morin, Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office;

• Laney M. Merchant, Ashland Police;

• Derek R. Drouin and Gabrielle P. Gaedje, Auburn Police;

• Sabastian D. Guptill, Augusta Police;

• Nathan T. Pike, Baileyville Police;

• Bobbylee Gillespie, Kyle C. Kramer, Christopher R. Pina and Samuel Violette, Bangor Police;

• Elias J. Burne, Bar Harbor Police;

• Ryan L. Kaake, Bath Police;

• Colby J. Leavitt, Belfast Police;

• Jonathan R. Cotton, Joseph C. Donilon, Derek L. Moore and John D, Shirk, Biddeford Police;

• Joseph A. Hogan, Brunswick Police;

• Hunter R. Smith, Buxton Police;

• Mark Bennett and Paul J. Thompson, Camden Police;

• Benjamin P. Murphy, Carrabassett Valley Police;

• Amanda J. Hogg, Falmouth Police;

• David W. Davol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office;

• Joseph A. Bourdelais, Gardiner Police;

• Errol V. Andrews and Nichole D. Dudley, Houlton Police;

• Eric Lowell, tuition student from Husson University;

• Christopher D. Carney,- Kennebunk Police;

• Juan Alcala, Knox County Sheriff’s Office;

• Alexander N. Markellos and Anthony T. Zawistowski, Lewiston Police;

• Andrew Miner, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office;

• Brianna M. Kenney, Lisbon Police;

• Walter R. Bachelder, Livermore Falls Police;

• Bryce Walker and Anthony P. York, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office;

• William Buckley, Samuel J. Coyne, Christopher Crout, Curran Huff, Patrick Landrigan and Matthew Payoczkowski, Portland Police;

• Samuel J. Fuller, Presque Isle Police;

• Tyler Monsees, Rockland Police;

• Chantel C. Allen, Joel C. Gott and Morgan L. Royal, Saco Police;

• Andrew E. Bowman, Skowhegan Police;

• Brandon G. Lambert and Racean Wood, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office;

• Nono Mukwayanzo and Ginger Ryll, South Portland Police;

• Lara Sarett, Topsham Police;

• Randi Mosley, University of Maine Police;

• Kevin A. Santora, University Southern Maine Police;

• Joshua G. Staples, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office;

• Jonathan M. Curran, Washington County Sheriff’s Office;

• Sean S. Remick, Wells Police;

• Robert T. Hamilton, Windham Police;

• Matthew R. Buck, Winslow Police; and

• Andrew G. Delaney, Winthrop Police.

