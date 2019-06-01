The University of Maine at Fort Kent recently announced its graduating seniors who received their degrees during the 137th commencement exercises held May 11 at UMFK’s Sports Center.

University President Dr. John N. Short presided over the ceremony. University of Maine System Chancellor James Page, Ph.D., presented former Maine governor Paul R. Lepage with an honorary degree.

Graduates listed by their hometowns.

ST. JOHN VALLEY

Eagle Lake

Michael DeLena, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; and Nicole Pinette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Fort Kent

Duane Belanger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kevaughn Blake, Bachelor of Science in Business; Trevor Bouchard, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice; Steffany Caron, Bachelor of Science in Business, valedictorian; Dara Dionne, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science; Holly Fitzmyers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lea Freeman, Bachelor of Science in Business; Kasey Freston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Max Jandreau, Bachelor of Science in Computer Application; Arianne Kryskow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Connor Lapierre, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; Anna Lewis, Associate of Arts in Behavioral Science; Rebecca Michaud, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shane Morin, Associate of Arts in Business Management; Kristen Nash, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mackenzie Saucier, Bachelor of Science in Business; Keianna Sirois, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimar Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business; Camryn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katelin Voisine, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Wardwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashleigh Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business; and Rodney Witter, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.

Fort Kent Mills

Dakota Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Frenchville

Taylor deMontigny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Lavoie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abigail Lavoie, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice; Vanesa Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Business; and Bailee Robichaud, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.

Madawaska

Samuel Cyr, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Melena Marquis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brittany Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Business.

St. Agatha

Alexander Zetterman, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

St. David

Tiffani Goyette. Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

St. John Plantation

Ami Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Meagan Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.

Van Buren

Brandon Bouchard, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science; and Felisha Bouchard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wallagrass

Emily Fitzpatrick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Winterville Plantation

Mary Watson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY

Ashland

Trudy DeLong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Cassidy O’Leary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Bridgewater

Charlotte Grass, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Caribou

Connie Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Danielle Hitchcock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lisa McLellan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Milliard, Bachelor of Science in Education; Dahna Plourde, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Barbara Quarmyne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Tyler Raymond,

Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Easton

Nicholas Clark, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Samantha Carlow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Fort Fairfield

Shelley Milliard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Laine Norsworthy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Houlton

Samuel Carmichael, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement; Casey Gove, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security; and Seth Hannigan, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Linneus

Victoria Hanson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Littleton

Jonathan Buza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mapleton

Lynnelle Foster, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; Jessica Lowry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jennifer Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Nashville Plantation

Alexander Gillis, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.

Oakfield

Brooke Lilley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Perham

Laurie Shackett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Presque Isle

Tania Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Keanna Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Sara Gilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristen Kingsbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Krystal Kingsbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, salutatorian; Courtney Ruest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kim White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Stockholm

Kendra Coffin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

OTHER MAINE COUNTIES

Abbot

Grace Riitano, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Addison

Kylee Emerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Albany Township

Karen White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Arrowsic

Dawn Thibeault, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Auburn

Rachael Baillargeon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andrea Hamel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elise Presby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Samantha Wenzel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Augusta

Courtney Cook, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Molly Daniel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Donovan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hue Tran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Eliza Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Baileyville

Zachary Cox, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.

Bangor

Emmanuella Anyika, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sandra Bizier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dora Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Stephanie Dame, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Danielle Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Nicolas Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Bath

Sandhya Shanley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Belfast

Duncan Kithinji, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Belgrade

Rebecca Day, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Biddeford

Katelyn Troegner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brewer

Benjamin Costello, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brooksville

Jasmine McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brownsville

Mary Watters, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brunswick

Chad Ceccarini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jihan Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexandra Lynch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Haley Rousseau, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Katherine Staples, Associate of Art in Accounting.

Bowdoin

Rebecca Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Bucksport

Megan Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Camden

John Tooley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Carmel

Dawn Plourde, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Stephanie Pooler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Carrabassett Valley

Hope Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

China Village

Jody Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Clinton

Jamie Spencer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dedham,

Lorraine MacLeod Lugdon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Dover Foxcroft

Nicholas Cannon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

East Machias

Anna Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Etna

Jeffrey Hill Jr., Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.

Fairfield

Angela Frechette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Farmingdale

Jessica Blake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Gardiner

Donald Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Glenburn

Jessica Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Gorham

Aaron Padula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hampden

Elizabeth Pedersen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tedd Walther

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Harmony

Tasha Lary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hermon

John Hasselman, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security; and Quincie McCluskey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hersey

Hannah Streinz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hudson

Amie Fagan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kenduskeag

Lynn Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brooke Snide, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kennebunk

Heather Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lagrange

Bobbie-Lynne Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Levant

Erika Wentworth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lewiston

Shayla Pontbriand, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Limington

Brittany Lambert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lincoln

Crystal Landry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lincolnville

Elena Nechepurenko, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Livermore Falls

Caleb Hollatz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Madison

Kaitlin DiFrancia, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and JaNeal Peck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Milford

Sara Bickford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jamie Guerrette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Norridgewock

Danielle Libby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Michael Pakulski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

North Anson

Frances Caron, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Old Orchard Beach

Lisa Hubert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Old Town

Kathryn Webber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Orono

Kathleen Pike, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Stinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Markus White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Palmyra

Carrie Preble, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Perry

Kaloua Stanhope, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Pittston

Carla Ahearn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Readfield

Benjamin Hall, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Rockland

Michaela Poor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Rockport

Brittany Rice, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Rome

Rebecca Sucy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Rumford

Simon Elks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jeanette Jacques, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sabattus

Naomi Banks, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.

Sanford

Danette Tekelenburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Scarborough

Isaac Bosse, Associate of Arts in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Sidney

Bobbi-Jo Grant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

South Berwick

Eleanor Delcourt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

South China

Sarah Basham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

South Portland

Michelle Benner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Elisa Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Springvale

Lynnelle Signore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Strong

Anita Plog, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sullivan

Jessie Daley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Sumner

Hateya Levesque, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.

Swanville

Colleen Herlihy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Thomaston

Amy Carter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brandy Colson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Topsham

Caitlin Hayward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Rebecca Melanson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Trescott Township

Stephanie Lavigne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Turner

Matthew Albert, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration.

Veazie

Stacey Smart, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Vienna

Ashley Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Waldoboro

Sophia Sawyer-Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences.

Waterford

Shannon Fillebrown, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Waterville

Storme St. Valle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Ryan-Marie Willette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wayne

Alice Berry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

West Cumberland

Elise Hodgetts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

West Paris

Denise Lebroke, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Westbrook

Emily Sweatt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Nicole Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Westfield

Kacey Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Whitefield, Virginia Campbell; Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Windham

Carrie Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jennifer Pierce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Winslow

Daniel Giroux-Pare, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Winterport

Nicole MacDougall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Woodville

Kapricemari Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Woolwich

Shaun Merrill, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration.

Yarmouth

Markie Casagrande, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Felmly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kaylen Randall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

York

Siobhan Mantell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

OUT OF STATE

Fontana, California

Alexandra Cardenas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Glenn, California

Justine McCorkle, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.

Huntington Beach, California

Shalini Jetley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Martinez, California

Alexandria Sanchez-Moral, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Mission Viejo, California

Valentina Green, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Monticello, California

Christina Small, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.

Paso Robles, California

Vanessa Petti, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Porterville, California

Vanessa Lopez Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Strathmore, California

Cody Chapa, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences.

Suisun City, California

Rosevelt Smith Jr., Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Cumming, Georgia

Courtney Elliot, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Kamalani Kahele, Bachelor of Arts and Science.

Kailua, Hawaii

Skye Parker, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.

Columbus, Indiana

Romario Romain, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Greensburg, Indiana

Oksana Hryniuk, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Boston, Michigan

Timothy Boyle, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.

Dedham, Michigan

MacKenzie Farrell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Haverhill, Michigan

Victorine Omes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Plymouth, Michigan

Alissa Lutz, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Topsfield, Michigan

Jeanne Butler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Worcester, Michigan

Daniel Agborkey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Riverdale, Michigan

Jarid Walton, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Laurel, Maryland

Felicia Mensah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Francestown, New Hampshire

Alexa Silakka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Keene, New Hampshire

Caitlyn Durant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Pittsfield, New Hampshire

Jiaying Lu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Plainfield, New Hampshire

Tara Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brooklyn, New York

Benedine Ndukwe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hempstead, New York

Kimoya Samuels, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Phelps, New York

Nichalos Westfall, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.

Queensbury, New York

John Countryman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Scotia, New York

Matthew Forshey, Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Junction City, Oregon

Samantha Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Arlington, Texas

Njukam Loveline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Coppell, Texas

Cecilia Efuetlacha, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Plano, Texas

Yehui Yang, Bachelor of Arts and Science.

Mechanicsville, Virginia

Aspen Tilley, Associate of Arts and Criminal Justice.

Madison, Wisconsin

Sarah Locke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

CANADA

Oxford, Nova Scotia

Grace MacKellar, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Ridgeway, Ontario

Olga Lambruschini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

INTERNATIONAL

Kyiv, Ukraine

Georgii Sanfonov, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Lewis Cockburn, Bachelor of Science in Business.

Wishaw, United Kingdom

Stuart Conway, Bachelor of Science in Business.

