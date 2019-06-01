The University of Maine at Fort Kent recently announced its graduating seniors who received their degrees during the 137th commencement exercises held May 11 at UMFK’s Sports Center.
University President Dr. John N. Short presided over the ceremony. University of Maine System Chancellor James Page, Ph.D., presented former Maine governor Paul R. Lepage with an honorary degree.
Graduates listed by their hometowns.
ST. JOHN VALLEY
Eagle Lake
Michael DeLena, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; and Nicole Pinette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Fort Kent
Duane Belanger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kevaughn Blake, Bachelor of Science in Business; Trevor Bouchard, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice; Steffany Caron, Bachelor of Science in Business, valedictorian; Dara Dionne, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science; Holly Fitzmyers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lea Freeman, Bachelor of Science in Business; Kasey Freston, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Max Jandreau, Bachelor of Science in Computer Application; Arianne Kryskow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Connor Lapierre, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; Anna Lewis, Associate of Arts in Behavioral Science; Rebecca Michaud, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shane Morin, Associate of Arts in Business Management; Kristen Nash, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mackenzie Saucier, Bachelor of Science in Business; Keianna Sirois, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimar Smith, Bachelor of Science in Business; Camryn Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katelin Voisine, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Wardwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashleigh Williams, Bachelor of Science in Business; and Rodney Witter, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.
Fort Kent Mills
Dakota Martin, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Frenchville
Taylor deMontigny, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Lavoie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Abigail Lavoie, Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice; Vanesa Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Business; and Bailee Robichaud, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.
Madawaska
Samuel Cyr, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Melena Marquis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brittany Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Business.
St. Agatha
Alexander Zetterman, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
St. David
Tiffani Goyette. Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
St. John Plantation
Ami Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Meagan Pelletier, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Van Buren
Brandon Bouchard, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science; and Felisha Bouchard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wallagrass
Emily Fitzpatrick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Winterville Plantation
Mary Watson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY
Ashland
Trudy DeLong, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Cassidy O’Leary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bridgewater
Charlotte Grass, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Caribou
Connie Anderson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Danielle Hitchcock, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lisa McLellan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Courtney Milliard, Bachelor of Science in Education; Dahna Plourde, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Barbara Quarmyne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Tyler Raymond,
Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Easton
Nicholas Clark, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Samantha Carlow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Fort Fairfield
Shelley Milliard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Laine Norsworthy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Houlton
Samuel Carmichael, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement; Casey Gove, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security; and Seth Hannigan, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Linneus
Victoria Hanson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Littleton
Jonathan Buza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Mapleton
Lynnelle Foster, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration; Jessica Lowry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jennifer Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Nashville Plantation
Alexander Gillis, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.
Oakfield
Brooke Lilley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Perham
Laurie Shackett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Presque Isle
Tania Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Keanna Daniels, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Sara Gilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kristen Kingsbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Krystal Kingsbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, salutatorian; Courtney Ruest, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kim White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Stockholm
Kendra Coffin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
OTHER MAINE COUNTIES
Abbot
Grace Riitano, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Addison
Kylee Emerson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Albany Township
Karen White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Arrowsic
Dawn Thibeault, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Auburn
Rachael Baillargeon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andrea Hamel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elise Presby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Samantha Wenzel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Augusta
Courtney Cook, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Molly Daniel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Donovan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hue Tran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Eliza Burke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Baileyville
Zachary Cox, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.
Bangor
Emmanuella Anyika, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sandra Bizier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Dora Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Stephanie Dame, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Danielle Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Nicolas Rivera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bath
Sandhya Shanley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Belfast
Duncan Kithinji, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Belgrade
Rebecca Day, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Biddeford
Katelyn Troegner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brewer
Benjamin Costello, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brooksville
Jasmine McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brownsville
Mary Watters, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brunswick
Chad Ceccarini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jihan Garrett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexandra Lynch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Haley Rousseau, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Katherine Staples, Associate of Art in Accounting.
Bowdoin
Rebecca Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bucksport
Megan Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Camden
John Tooley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Carmel
Dawn Plourde, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Stephanie Pooler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Carrabassett Valley
Hope Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
China Village
Jody Goodwin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Clinton
Jamie Spencer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Dedham,
Lorraine MacLeod Lugdon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Dover Foxcroft
Nicholas Cannon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
East Machias
Anna Weber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Etna
Jeffrey Hill Jr., Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.
Fairfield
Angela Frechette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Farmingdale
Jessica Blake, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gardiner
Donald Young, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Glenburn
Jessica Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gorham
Aaron Padula, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hampden
Elizabeth Pedersen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tedd Walther
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Harmony
Tasha Lary, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hermon
John Hasselman, Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security; and Quincie McCluskey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hersey
Hannah Streinz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hudson
Amie Fagan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kenduskeag
Lynn Shaw, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brooke Snide, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Kennebunk
Heather Matthews, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lagrange
Bobbie-Lynne Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Levant
Erika Wentworth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lewiston
Shayla Pontbriand, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Limington
Brittany Lambert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lincoln
Crystal Landry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Lincolnville
Elena Nechepurenko, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Livermore Falls
Caleb Hollatz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Madison
Kaitlin DiFrancia, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and JaNeal Peck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Milford
Sara Bickford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jamie Guerrette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Norridgewock
Danielle Libby, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Michael Pakulski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
North Anson
Frances Caron, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Old Orchard Beach
Lisa Hubert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Old Town
Kathryn Webber, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Orono
Kathleen Pike, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Stinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Markus White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Palmyra
Carrie Preble, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Perry
Kaloua Stanhope, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Pittston
Carla Ahearn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Readfield
Benjamin Hall, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Rockland
Michaela Poor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Rockport
Brittany Rice, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Rome
Rebecca Sucy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Rumford
Simon Elks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jeanette Jacques, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sabattus
Naomi Banks, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.
Sanford
Danette Tekelenburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Scarborough
Isaac Bosse, Associate of Arts in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Sidney
Bobbi-Jo Grant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
South Berwick
Eleanor Delcourt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
South China
Sarah Basham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
South Portland
Michelle Benner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Elisa Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Springvale
Lynnelle Signore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Strong
Anita Plog, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sullivan
Jessie Daley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sumner
Hateya Levesque, Associate of Science in Applied Forest Management.
Swanville
Colleen Herlihy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Thomaston
Amy Carter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Brandy Colson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Topsham
Caitlin Hayward, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Rebecca Melanson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Trescott Township
Stephanie Lavigne, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Turner
Matthew Albert, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration.
Veazie
Stacey Smart, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Vienna
Ashley Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Waldoboro
Sophia Sawyer-Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences.
Waterford
Shannon Fillebrown, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Waterville
Storme St. Valle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Ryan-Marie Willette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wayne
Alice Berry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
West Cumberland
Elise Hodgetts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
West Paris
Denise Lebroke, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Westbrook
Emily Sweatt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Nicole Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Westfield
Kacey Hammond, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Whitefield, Virginia Campbell; Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Windham
Carrie Kennedy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Jennifer Pierce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Winslow
Daniel Giroux-Pare, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Winterport
Nicole MacDougall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Woodville
Kapricemari Tompkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Woolwich
Shaun Merrill, Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration.
Yarmouth
Markie Casagrande, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Felmly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; and Kaylen Randall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
York
Siobhan Mantell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
OUT OF STATE
Fontana, California
Alexandra Cardenas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Glenn, California
Justine McCorkle, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.
Huntington Beach, California
Shalini Jetley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Martinez, California
Alexandria Sanchez-Moral, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Mission Viejo, California
Valentina Green, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Monticello, California
Christina Small, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.
Paso Robles, California
Vanessa Petti, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Porterville, California
Vanessa Lopez Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Strathmore, California
Cody Chapa, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Sciences.
Suisun City, California
Rosevelt Smith Jr., Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Cumming, Georgia
Courtney Elliot, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Honolulu, Hawaii
Kamalani Kahele, Bachelor of Arts and Science.
Kailua, Hawaii
Skye Parker, Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Science.
Columbus, Indiana
Romario Romain, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Greensburg, Indiana
Oksana Hryniuk, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Boston, Michigan
Timothy Boyle, Bachelor of Arts and Sciences.
Dedham, Michigan
MacKenzie Farrell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Haverhill, Michigan
Victorine Omes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Plymouth, Michigan
Alissa Lutz, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Topsfield, Michigan
Jeanne Butler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Worcester, Michigan
Daniel Agborkey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Riverdale, Michigan
Jarid Walton, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Laurel, Maryland
Felicia Mensah, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Francestown, New Hampshire
Alexa Silakka, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Keene, New Hampshire
Caitlyn Durant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Pittsfield, New Hampshire
Jiaying Lu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Plainfield, New Hampshire
Tara Cunningham, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brooklyn, New York
Benedine Ndukwe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hempstead, New York
Kimoya Samuels, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Phelps, New York
Nichalos Westfall, Bachelor of Science in Conservation Law Enforcement.
Queensbury, New York
John Countryman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Scotia, New York
Matthew Forshey, Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Junction City, Oregon
Samantha Jackson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Arlington, Texas
Njukam Loveline, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Coppell, Texas
Cecilia Efuetlacha, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Plano, Texas
Yehui Yang, Bachelor of Arts and Science.
Mechanicsville, Virginia
Aspen Tilley, Associate of Arts and Criminal Justice.
Madison, Wisconsin
Sarah Locke, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
CANADA
Oxford, Nova Scotia
Grace MacKellar, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Ridgeway, Ontario
Olga Lambruschini, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
INTERNATIONAL
Kyiv, Ukraine
Georgii Sanfonov, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Lewis Cockburn, Bachelor of Science in Business.
Wishaw, United Kingdom
Stuart Conway, Bachelor of Science in Business.
