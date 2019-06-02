Fryeburg police said they investigated two motor vehicle accidents this weekend, including one crash that forced authorities to shut down heavily traveled Route 302 for several hours Saturday night.

Police Chief Joshua Potvin said driver fatigue was the leading cause of a crash involving a 54-year-old Fryeburg man whose pickup truck crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a utility pole. The impact brought down wires, forcing police to close Route 302 for several hours following the accident, which was reported at 7:30 p.m.

The driver, who was not identified, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.

In an earlier crash, which took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a 74-year-old Chatham, New Hampshire, man was driving southbound on Fish Street when his Ford Taurus crossed into the oncoming lane, striking an excavator bucket that had been parked in the ditch in a construction zone.

The man and his 76-year-old wife were treated and released at the scene of the collision. Potvin attributed the crash to driver inattention.

