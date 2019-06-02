IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:36 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of an assault on Solon Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lamb Avenue.

10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 12:03 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on James Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road.

10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

1:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Ohio Hill Road.

5:20 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Burrill Street.

6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Center Road.

10:57 p.m., a warning was issued after a noise complaint on Oakland Road.

Sunday at 7:21 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Norridgewock Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

7:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:10 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:01 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Madawaska Road.

3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:35 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on North Main Street.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

9:52 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Deer Run Street.

Sunday at 9:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Deer Run Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 4:44 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a medical emergency covered by the Maine Warden Service on U.S. Route 201.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

11:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.

2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

3:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

5:31 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue.

7:37 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue.

Sunday at 1:01 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Waterville Road.

1:59 a.m., police made an arrest after a call about assisting a person on Madison Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at the Hannaford store on Elm Plaza.

9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

10:17 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on West River Road.

12:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.Three people were issued summonses.

2;10 p.m., harassment was reported at a housing complex on College Avenue.

5:42 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting at Walmart.

5:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Ash Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the cinema on Kennedy Memorial Drive, but the person was gone when police arrived.

8:40 p.m., two fireworks complaints were taken from Pleasantdale Avenue.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

10:25 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the railroad yard on College Avenue.

11:37 p.m., police made a warrant arrest after receiving a report of an assault on Water Street.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a restaurant on Silver Street.

12:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Inland Hospital.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.

8:03 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Monument Street.

10:32 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on Benton Avenue.

2:23 p.m., someone was reported missing from Monument Street.

5:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Reynolds Road.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a vacant house on North Pond Road.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a business on Augusta Road.

11 p.m., police made an arrest on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Benjamin J. Lajoie, 28, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

6:17 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of the conditions of release.

8:38 p.m., Jerrold Dodge, 65, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8:57 p.m., Sebastian T. McCarthy, 18, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

Sunday at 1:31 a.m., Jennifer Ann Beaulieu, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:43 p.m., Luis Rodriguz, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on charges of burglary, theft and violating the conditions of release.

11:37 p.m., Trina Pelletier, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on Sherwin Street on a warrant.

Sunday at 2:20 a.m., Nicholas Routhier, 24, of Albion, was arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

