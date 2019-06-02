IN ANSON, Saturday at 11:36 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a report of an assault on Solon Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 7:25 p.m., an assault was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 2:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lamb Avenue.
10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Goodrich Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 12:03 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on James Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Covell Road.
10:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.
1:08 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Ohio Hill Road.
5:20 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Burrill Street.
6:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
8:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Center Road.
10:57 p.m., a warning was issued after a noise complaint on Oakland Road.
Sunday at 7:21 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Norridgewock Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.
7:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.
9:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.
9:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 7:10 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:01 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Madawaska Road.
3:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
6:35 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on North Main Street.
9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.
9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
9:52 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Deer Run Street.
Sunday at 9:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Deer Run Street.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pond Road.
IN THE FORKS, Saturday at 4:44 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a medical emergency covered by the Maine Warden Service on U.S. Route 201.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
11:49 a.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.
2:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
3:31 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
5:31 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue.
7:37 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Madison Avenue.
Sunday at 1:01 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Waterville Road.
1:59 a.m., police made an arrest after a call about assisting a person on Madison Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at the Hannaford store on Elm Plaza.
9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
10:17 a.m., police were sent to assist another agency on West River Road.
12:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.Three people were issued summonses.
2;10 p.m., harassment was reported at a housing complex on College Avenue.
5:42 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting at Walmart.
5:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Ash Street.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the cinema on Kennedy Memorial Drive, but the person was gone when police arrived.
8:40 p.m., two fireworks complaints were taken from Pleasantdale Avenue.
9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
10:25 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at the railroad yard on College Avenue.
11:37 p.m., police made a warrant arrest after receiving a report of an assault on Water Street.
Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a restaurant on Silver Street.
12:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Inland Hospital.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.
8:03 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Monument Street.
10:32 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on Benton Avenue.
2:23 p.m., someone was reported missing from Monument Street.
5:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Reynolds Road.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a vacant house on North Pond Road.
10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a business on Augusta Road.
11 p.m., police made an arrest on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:35 a.m., Benjamin J. Lajoie, 28, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a probation hold and on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
6:17 p.m., Darren Lee Costa, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of the conditions of release.
8:38 p.m., Jerrold Dodge, 65, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
8:57 p.m., Sebastian T. McCarthy, 18, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.
Sunday at 1:31 a.m., Jennifer Ann Beaulieu, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:43 p.m., Luis Rodriguz, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on charges of burglary, theft and violating the conditions of release.
11:37 p.m., Trina Pelletier, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on Sherwin Street on a warrant.
Sunday at 2:20 a.m., Nicholas Routhier, 24, of Albion, was arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
-
Sports
Auto racing: Garrett Hall takes PASS win at Oxford Plains
-
News
Franklin County cuts nonprofit funding 75 percent in 5 years, sparking debate
-
Uncategorized
Medical marijuana caregivers look to expand businesses
-
Nation & World
Co-worker crossed path with gunman three times – and lived
-
Local & State
Veteran Augusta teachers retiring the way they taught — together