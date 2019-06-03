One of western Maine’s most heavily traveled roads was partly closed to traffic for six hours on Monday after a tractor-trailer truck and an SUV collided at about 8:10 a.m. in Fryeburg.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin in a statement that a 64-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, was driving a 2016 five-axle commercial truck eastbound on Route 302 in a construction zone when he rear-ended a 2015 Jeep Patriot.

Potvin said the accident was caused by inattention on the part of the truck driver.

Two occupants of the SUV were taken to Bridgton Hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

Potvin said Route 302 was closed for nearly six hours while investigators reconstructed the crash scene with assistance from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit.

