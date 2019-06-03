IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:16 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Gage Street.
12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
2:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.
3:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.
10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.
Monday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on routes 8 and 11.
IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 3:08 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cooper Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, 6:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Litchfield Road.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
Monday at 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 8:57 a.m., a theft was reported at the Mount Vernon Elementary School on North Road.
IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.
7:44 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Beedle Road.
Thursday at 10:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.
3:02 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.
Saturday at 2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street at the waterfront.
8:07 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Langdon Road.
Sunday at 4:01 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 4:43 p.m., a theft was reported at the Gardiner Middle School on Pond Road.
IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on the Augusta-Rockland Road.
9:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Shuman Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:26 p.m., Dustin Brooks, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on North Street on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:47 p.m., Corey J. Allen, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on Maple Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500.
IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 6:19 pm., Jeffrey Tilton, 55, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge violating conditions of release on Brunswick Road.
8:49 p.m., Kane Kuchinski, 28, of Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant.
IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:06 a.m., an arrest was made on Moose Hill Road after a welfare check.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:55 p.m., Darry Ayers, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
3:30 p.m., a criminal summons was issued after a follow-up investigation on Community Drive.
IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 7:50 p.m., Danny Bridges, 48, of Buxton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN WINDSOR, Saturday 9:28 p.m., Dylan Shane McMahon, 22, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and criminal mischief.
-
News
Acton woman charged with killing ex-husband asks to withdraw guilty plea
-
Community
Winthrop Lakes Regional Chamber breakfast set for June 6
-
Local & State
Eight people homeless after mobile home fire in Starks
-
Maine Commercial Real Estate
Turner Highlands Golf Course Offers A Sweet and Scenic Opportunity
-
Local & State
Waterville council to hear update on $7.37 million BUILD grant