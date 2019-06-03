IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:16 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Gage Street.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

2:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

2:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

3:49 p.m., theft was reported on Maple Street.

3:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

Monday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on routes 8 and 11.

IN CHELSEA, Sunday at 3:08 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cooper Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, 6:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Litchfield Road.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 1:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 12:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 8:57 a.m., a theft was reported at the Mount Vernon Elementary School on North Road.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.

7:44 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Beedle Road.

Thursday at 10:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

3:02 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.

Saturday at 2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Front Street at the waterfront.

8:07 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Langdon Road.

Sunday at 4:01 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury occurred on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 4:43 p.m., a theft was reported at the Gardiner Middle School on Pond Road.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 8:10 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on the Augusta-Rockland Road.

9:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Shuman Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:26 p.m., Dustin Brooks, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on North Street on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:47 p.m., Corey J. Allen, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on Maple Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 6:19 pm., Jeffrey Tilton, 55, of Richmond, was arrested on a charge violating conditions of release on Brunswick Road.

8:49 p.m., Kane Kuchinski, 28, of Bowdoin, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:06 a.m., an arrest was made on Moose Hill Road after a welfare check.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 12:55 p.m., Darry Ayers, 30, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

3:30 p.m., a criminal summons was issued after a follow-up investigation on Community Drive.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 7:50 p.m., Danny Bridges, 48, of Buxton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday 9:28 p.m., Dylan Shane McMahon, 22, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons on charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and criminal mischief.

