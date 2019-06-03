IN ANSON, Sunday at 9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 12:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:40 a.m., assault was reported on Church Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 7:45 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Valley Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 1:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hutchins Road.

2:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

6:09 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:43 a.m., assault was reported on Oak Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Vineyard and Anson Valley roads.

2:45 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Basin Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 8:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Turner Avenue.

2:17 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Island Avenue.

6:32 p.m., assault was reported on St. Mark Street.

Monday at 12:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

7:58 a.m., an incident involving negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:13 a.m., mischief was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:15 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Plaza.

9:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

1:36 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:10 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

5:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:57 p.m., threatening was reported on Ash Street.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:40 p.m., a report of fireworks was made on Pleasantdale Avenue.

9:12 p.m., a second report of fireworks was made on Pleasantdale Avenue.

9:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

10:25 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

11:37 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

Monday at 12:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

12:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WELD, Monday at 7:27 a.m., theft was reported on Back Road.

IN WEST FORKS, Sunday at 11:29 a.m., a structure fire was reported. No address was given.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.

8:03 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Monument Street.

2:23 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Monument Street.

5:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on North Reynolds Road.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Pond Road.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:24 p.m., Robert White, 53, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.

9:14 p.m., Lisa Erin Brynilden, 39, of Eustis, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 1:28 a.m., Joseph Albert Farris, 39, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:55 p.m., Edward Lawrence Carleton, 47, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors.

Sunday at 1:44 a.m., Kya R. Ruprecht, 18, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6:55 p.m., Charles W. Reed, 39, a transient, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 7:03 p.m., David Allen McGregor, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a warrant.

7:55 p.m., Matthew Allen Giguere, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Monday at 1:59 a.m., Amy Marie Sanipas, 35, of Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by priors, domestic violence terrorizing and disorderly conduct involving offensive words and gestures.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:16 p.m., Luis M. Rodriguez, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of burglary, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, following a report of a burglary on Water Street.

11:37 p.m., Trina Lyn Pelletier, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of assault on Sherwin Street.

Monday at 2:20 a.m., Nicholas J. Routhier, 24, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:32 a.m., Torie Marie York, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on four warrants.

11 p.m., Jerry Edward Carson, 53, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on China Road.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 3:12 p.m., Betty Jo Newcombe, 50, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on West School Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:41 p.m., Jacqueline M. Bragg, 57, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

Also at 12:41 p.m., Robert James Derosby, 70, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

Also at 12:41 p.m., Samantha M. Bragg, 37, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

