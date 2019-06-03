NEW VINEYARD — Six people suffered minor injuries Sunday morning when a car crossed the centerline on Route 27 and struck two vehicles head-on, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

A 2007 Ford Escape driven by Gail Kelley, 61, of Preston, Connecticut, was traveling north on Route 27 when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2015 Toyota Camry driven by David Heath, 78, of Sherbrooke, Quebec. The car was also occupied by Lois Heath, 72, also of Sherbrooke.

Kelley’s car then struck a second vehicle, an Audi SUV driven by James Malone, 64, of Rockville, Maryland. Malone’s car went off the road and rolled onto its roof. His passenger was Mary Velthuis, 68, also of Maryland, according to Nichols.

Marion Singer, 76, of Connecticut was a passenger in Kelley’s car. Singer was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington after being injured by an airbag that had deployed.

“All parties reported minor injuries, such as scrapes and bruises,” according to Nichols.

Kelley was issued a summons for “failure to maintain control of motor vehicle due to being distracted while driving,” according to Nichols. The distraction was allegedly talking to a passenger.

Deputies Alec Frost and David Davol and Sgt. Matthew Brann responded the accident, reported at 11:12 a.m.

