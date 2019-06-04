Two brothers from southern Maine survived a close call after their canoe was swamped in rough weather on a remote lake in northern Maine on Monday night, according to the Maine Wardens Service.

Larry Fiori, 70, of Kennebunk, and Michael Fiori, 67, of Brunswick, were fishing on Umsaskis Lake on the Allagash Wilderness Waterway in Aroostook County and began to motor back to shore at 8 p.m. as inclement weather set in, the warden service said. Water quickly began to fill the canoe, leaving both men in the water. Neither was wearing a life jacket.

The two got separated in the water. Michael Fiori made it to shore, where he was assisted by a group of boy scouts who were camping nearby and heard his calls. Larry Fiori was unable to make it to shore for about two hours, and held onto a floating portion of a life jacket and a fuel tank that was used for the outbound motor.

With no cellphone service at the lake, an emergency call was made two hours after the canoe swamped, and Maine Warden Service and Ashland Ambulance personnel responded.

According to the Maine Wardens Service, Larry Fiori eventually made it to shore and was taken to Northern Lighthouse Hospital in Presque Isle, where he was treated for hypothermia.

