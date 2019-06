IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:57 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

9:45 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Drew Street.

10:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

12:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Xavier Loop.

12:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Capitol Street.

1:53 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lone Indian Trail.

1:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brooks Street.

2 p.m., theft was reported on Brooks Street.

2:31 p.m., trespassing was reported on Washington Street.

5:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:47 a.m., a theft was reported on State Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a theft was reported on Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Manchester Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 5:08 p.m., threatening was reported on Route 126.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 6:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Ithiel Gordon Road.

IN ROME, Monday at 5:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Wooster Hill Road.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 9:29 p.m., a motor vehicle accident involving personal injury was reported on Summer Haven Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:11 a.m., Jacie Allen Marie Hindman, 18, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported simple assault on Eastern Avenue. During the same incident, Adam S. Bajpai, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions and violating his probation.

8:31 p.m., Paul A. Plourd, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported theft on Northern Avenue.

IN JEFFERSON, Friday, Daniel R. Malburg, Jr., 54, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Augusta Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:09 p.m., a 52-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Riverside Drive and Sparrow Drive.

9:09 p.m., a 29-year-old Whitefield woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on State Street.

10:46 p.m., Jasmine Sanders, 23, of Vassalboro, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, elevated by three prior convictions, following a traffic stop on Church Hill Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: