RICHMOND — Caitlin Kendrick threw a no-hitter and added two hits, including a double, to her cause as the third-seeded Richmond softball team scored a Class D South quarterfinal win over No. 6 Temple, 12-0.

Richmond improved to 14-2 with the five-inning win. Temple finished at 6-8.

Leah Wescott and Hannah Moholland also had two hits apiece for the Bobcats.

MONMOUTH 9, TELSTAR 1: Abby Flanagan had four hits and scored four runs to lead the seventh-seeded Mustangs to the victory over the 10th-seeded Rebels in the Class C South preliminary round.

Flanagan had a double among the four hits and also stole four bases, while Emily Kaplan had two singles and drove in three runs. Mariah Herr fanned seven, walked none and allowed three hits.

The Mustangs are 12-5. Telstar finished at 5-12.

