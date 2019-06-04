IN ANSON, Monday at 3:17 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 3:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 11:41 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lindseys Way.

2:58 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mutton Lane.

3:52 p.m., theft was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 6:44 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:55 a.m., a vehicle reportedly passed a bus on Franklin Avenue.

9:37 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

9:43 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Seamon Road.

11:41 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Cony Street.

3:27 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Main Street.

5:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Seamon Road.

Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., an assault was reported on North Street.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:29 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

8:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rowell Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 12:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 1:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

7:01 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on F Street.

Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on School Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 6:02 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Corinna Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:22 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bennett Avenue.

11:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bloomfield Street.

11:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

11:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Turner Avenue.

11:26 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

Tuesday at 5:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

8:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Circle.

IN SOLON, Monday at 5:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 12:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN STRONG, Monday at 3:30 p.m., a tree and utility lines were reported to be down on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:53 a.m., theft was reported on Gray Avenue.

8:35 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

9:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:55 p.m., a caller from Main Street requested that a person be removed from the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 3:26 p.m., theft was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 2:30 a.m., Nathan Scott Blake, 31, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:47 a.m., Jordan Travis-Michael Dubois, 19, of Carthage, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:38 p.m., Paul William Rideout, 62, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, operating under the influence and operating beyond a license restriction.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:24 a.m., Nicholas James Wagner, 35, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ.

9:06 p.m., Douglas Lee Baker, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

11:06 p.m., Kayla Marie Rice, 20, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:53 p.m., Michael Mcintyre, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

Monday at 4 p.m., Michelle A. Knowles, 39, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, after a report of a traffic offense on Augusta Road.

7:14 p.m., Joshua Vogel, 38, a transient, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault, after a report of a fight on The Concourse.

7:25 p.m., Cameron Gagne, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, after a report of a welfare check on Maple Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 6:57 a.m., a juvenile, 15, was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property, after a report of theft on Clinton Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:15 a.m., Renee Marie Jurdak, 33, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, during a traffic stop on Summer Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 4:34 p.m., Kelly Thammavongsa, 29, of Winslow, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release, during a traffic stop on Monument Street.

