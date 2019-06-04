AUGUSTA — A survivor of last year’s mass shooting at a Florida high school joined Maine teens Tuesday in urging state lawmakers to pass a so-called “red flag” bill and other gun safety measures.

David Hogg co-founded the national student-led March for Our Lives movement with others following the February 2018 shooting that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

On Tuesday, Hogg and more than a half-dozen students from Maine were hoping to meet with legislative leaders — and possibly with Gov. Janet Mills — to urge their support for several controversial gun measures pending with the Legislature.

“We know that Maine has some of the weakest gun laws in the country, and what I hope we don’t wait for is another instance of gun violence or another instance of a terrorist committing a mass shooting in the state of Maine before it is too late,” Hogg during a press conference. “So I think it’s important to realize that we can act now before there is a horrible incident.”

Hogg’s visit came one day before a legislative committee holds a public hearing on a Mills-backed proposal that aims to remove guns from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others. The bill would expand Maine’s “protective custody” or “yellow paper” law to temporarily surrender their firearms if a medical professional determines that they could pose a threat.

The proposal is a compromise negotiated by Mills’ office, the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine and a small, bipartisan group of lawmakers. But the compromise would not go as far as a so-called “red flag” bill that would allow police to obtain a court order to temporarily confiscate guns from potentially dangerous individuals.

Fifteen other states already have some version of “red flag” laws. And gun control advocates are pushing hard in Maine for passage of the “red flag” or “extreme risk” bill.

“We all know these extreme risk laws work and are saving lives,” said Aela Mansmann, a student at Cape Elizabeth High School who is active in the March for Our Lives movement in Maine. “We know that the vast majority of people support them, including gun owners. And while a ‘red flag’ bill may not fix, it will help prevent acts of gun violence.”

Opponents of the “red flag” bill have described the measure as an attack on gun owners’ constitutional rights because it allows police to seize guns without due process.

