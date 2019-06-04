AUBURN – A Poland man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon at Androscoggin County Superior Court to 15 years in prison with all but six years suspended for sexually abusing a teenage girl last year.

Henry Clifford Cressey Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He was also sentenced to eight years of probation following his prison sentence and is required to have no contact with the girl, her family or anybody under the age of 18, except for supervised contact with his daughter.

In exchange for a guilty plea to the charges, the state dismissed others, including felony gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and other counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Cressey will also be required to register as a sex offender after serving his prison sentence.

Androscoggin County Detective Sgt. Maurice Drouin wrote in an arrest affidavit that Cressey sexually assaulted a teenage girl multiple times in August and September 2018 at a home owned by his mother.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: