IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:48 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Cony Street and Cony Circle.

10:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

10:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:53 a.m., indecency was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:07 a.m., a dangerous dog was reported on Spring Street.

11:21 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported near Church Hill Road and South Belfast Avenue.

1:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:51 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

2:28 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Marketplace Drive.

4 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Commercial Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Carlisle Avenue.

4:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Crossing Way.

6:43 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Chapel Street.

7:47 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Winthrop Street.

8:11 p.m., terrorizing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Airport Road.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shepherds Way.

11:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Patterson Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

7:53 p.m., an assault was reported on Winter Street.

9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Ledgewood Lane.

IN LITCHFIELD, Tuesday at 3:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Plains Road.

7:48 p.m., a person was reported missing from Canty Lane.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Tuesday at 1:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Ithiel Gordon Road.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Mount Vernon Country Store on Main Street.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kents Hill Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Collins Mills Road.

10:30 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., Reginald White, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Union Street.

8:07 p.m., Lloyd E. Bowden, 60, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of an intoxicated person on Washington Street.

9:05 p.m., Shane M. Rines, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop on Church Hill Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 6:07 p.m., Issac J. Pollard, 29, of Palermo, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release and unlawful possession of heroin near J and S Oil on Maine Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a 58-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of failure to register a vehicle following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue.

5:07 p.m., Carla Bonenfant, 55, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive. During the same incident, Alicia J. Lund, 30, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500.

9:05 p.m., a 36-year-old woman from The Forks was issued a summons on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and attaching false plates following a traffic stop on South Belfast Avenue.

