IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Solon Road.

4:56 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Solon Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 6:53 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Bingham Road.

12:46 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from West Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., a theft was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

6:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hinckley Road.

7:12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Millhouse Road.

Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Run.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., burglary was reported on Mutton Lane.

9:13 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Baker Street.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Daigle Drive.

9:55 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Shannon’s Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Green Road.

7:05 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Page Terrace. Someone was taken to the hospital.

8:46 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Middle Road.

Wednesday at 8:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:41 a.m., assault was reported on North Street.

7:23 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on High Street.

11:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:29 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:56 a.m., a citation or a warning was issued after a report of a domestic disturbance on Rowell Street.

9:41 a.m., a theft was reported on Mallard Road.

10:58 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Rowell Street.

11:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Rowell Street.

12:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from East Madison Road.

7:24 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Middle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:51 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clairmont Avenue.

Wednesday at 2:01 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Axtell Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 7:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 8:31 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on School Street.

Wednesday at 6:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Easy Street.

IN ROCKWOOD, Wednesday at 1:17 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Jackman Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Water Street.

11:21 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Court Street.

5:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.

7:34 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Dr. Mann Road.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

11:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

Wednesday at 8 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Oak Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kidder Street.

8:27 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Fairmont Street.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:53 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

4:26 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Industrial Road.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.

8 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

10:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Highwood Street.

10:29 p.m., a report of a traffic offense led to an arrest on Sanger Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:32 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

10:36 a.m., a fire was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

5:28 p.m., Brent Eugene Cunningham, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court on a family matter.

10:37 p.m., Christopher D. White, 52, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating with suspended registration and operating under the influence, with no test.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., Anthony Violette, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., Kollin A. Cobb, 20, of Hartland, was summonsed on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30+ mph over the speed limit.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., a juvenile was summonsed on charges of assault and misuse of the 911 system.

