With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Janet Mills signed the nation’s toughest internet privacy protection bill into law Thursday.

The new law requires customers to proactively allow internet service providers to use their personal data. It prevents the use, sale or distribution of a customer’s personal information by providers without the express consent of the customer.

Other states have internet privacy laws, but they require customers to opt-out of having their personal data used by internet service providers.

“Maine people value their privacy, online and off,” said Mills in a statement. “The internet is a powerful tool, and as it becomes increasingly intertwined with our lives, it is appropriate to take steps to protect the personal information and privacy of Maine people. With this common-sense law, Maine people can access the internet with the knowledge and comfort that their personal information cannot be bought or sold by their ISPs without their express approval.”

The bill was passed with bipartisan support. Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, who sponsored the legislation, noted that the law “makes Maine first and best in the nation in protecting consumer privacy online.”

The bill was opposed by the Maine Chamber of Commerce, which said the bill wasn’t comprehensive and wouldn’t fully protect customers’ data.

This story will be updated.

