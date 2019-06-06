From Stonewall to the Granite City, Hallowell will join the ranks of thousands of other cities around the nation this June in celebrating LGBT Pride.

Festivities will be held from Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, and will include an array of events. It will begin with a youth dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at City Hall, 1 Winthrop St. The celebration then continues in town at Easy Street Lounge, 7 Front St., with music and a most festively dressed competition.

The city welcomes its first Pride parade at 1 p.m. Saturday on Water Street ending at Granite City Park with a festival until 3 p.m. The park will host The Pink Capos, a lesbian, acoustic duo from Downeast Maine and vendors and nonprofits. Which will include several LGBT artisans and businesses.

Following the festival, an interactive discussion about the history of the LGBT Rights movement, beginning with recognition of the Stonewall Rebellion, an event recognized as significant for launching the battle for gay and transgender rights will take place City Hall.

Live music, art displays and a drag show are all set for Saturday night at several downtown businesses.

All of these events were made possible by donations from sponsors including Tom Pilsbury, Stan York, Inform LLC, Effen Vodka, Serra Public Affairs, The Birches Campground, Danny Plourd, The Quarry Tap Room, The Liberal Cup, Montsweag Farm Restaurant, Maple Hill Farms, Infinite Signs and The City of Hallowell.

For more information, visit Hallowell Pride on Facebook or email [email protected].

