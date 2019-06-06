IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

12:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

4:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:20 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Cushnoc Drive.

5:27 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

7:43 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

Thursday at 2:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 2:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

8:30 p.m., harassment was reported at Subway on Bridge Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 11:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Plains Road.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dead River Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Rockwood Estates.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:38 a.m., Aaron L. Gibbs, 43, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

11:05 p.m., Michael J. Lovell, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth and violating conditions of his release following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11:05 p.m., a 42-year-old Farmington woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

