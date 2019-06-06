MADISON — Lauria LeBlanc and Brooke McKenney combined on the five-inning no-hitter as the top-seeded Madison softball team blanked No. 9 St. Dominic 12-0 in a Class C South quarterfinal on Thursday at Campbell Field.
Madison (16-1) will host No. 4 Maranacook in a regional semifinal Saturday. Lillian Levesque drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (16-1), who scored eight times in the fourth inning to put the game away. Levesque delivered a two-run single in the frame.
Levesque, Emily Edgerly, Jenny Dean and Jerzey Tewksbury all had two hits for the Bulldogs.
McKenney pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning to close out the victory.
BASEBALL
MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Trevor Flanagan threw a one-hitter to lead the Mustangs to a Class C South quarterfinal victory over the Rangers in Monmouth.
Cameron Armstrong had an RBI single for the Mustangs (14-3), who scored all three of their runs in the third inning.
The lone hit for Traip (10-7) came Frankie Driscoll in the second inning.
OXFORD HILLS 7, SKOWHEGAN 0: Colton Carson helped the unbeaten Vikings pick up where they left off the regular season, pitching a no-hitter in a Class A North win.
Carson, a hard-throwing right-hander committed to play at the University of Maine next season, struck out eight batters, including two in the final inning, and allowed only three walks. Oxford Hills (17-0) will next host No. 5 Lewiston (10-7) in the semifinals Saturday.
There was some question after the game about whether or not it was a no-hitter due to an error in the first inning. Skowhegan marked it as an infield hit, but it seemed like a routine play and the Oxford Hills coaches said it was one that their second baseman almost always makes.
GREENVILLE 22, FOREST HILLS 3: Chris Caiazzo had three hits to lead the fourth-seeded Lakers to the Class D South semifinals.
Greenville improved to 11-6, while No. 5 Forest Hills finished the season at 7-5.
Caleb Snell tripled among two hits, while Sam Lane (double), Jack Morehouse and Nick Caiazzo also had two hits apiece.
Hunter Cuddy and Brian Snider had hits for the Tigers.
