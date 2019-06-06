IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Solon Road.

4:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Solon Road.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 1:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fox Hill Road.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 12:46 p.m., a scam complaint was made on West Street.

Wednesday at 10:46 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Baker Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., theft was reported on Ella Gerald Road.

6:54 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hinckley Road.

Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Run.

3:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

11:58 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hill Road.

Thursday at 3:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:21 a.m., a burglary was reported on Mutton Lane.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

5:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Daigle Drive.

Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Roderick Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 5:53 p.m., harassment was reported on James Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., theft was reported on Green Road.

Wednesday at 8:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

10:27 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

1:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Middle Road.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Horn Hill Road.

Thursday at 6:44 a.m., theft was reported on Police Plaza.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., trespassing was reported on Commercial Street.

Wednesday at 6:16 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bunker Lane.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:41 a.m., theft was reported on Mallard Road.

10:58 a.m., mischief was reported on Rowell Street.

11:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Rowell Street.

12:17 p.m., harassment was reported on East Madison Road.

5:13 p.m., mischief was reported on Pearl Street.

Wednesday at 7:39 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Shusta Road.

8:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

8:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 8:54 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Elm Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 9:12 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:51 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clairmont Avenue.

Wednesday at 6:02 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:36 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

2:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 6:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Easy Street.

4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 1 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:28 a.m., assault was reported on East Madison Road.

5:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.

6:49 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Whittemore Hill Road.

8:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Walnut Street.

9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was again reported on North Avenue.

10:26 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

11:10 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Summer Street.

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

12:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

4:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.

5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m., theft was reported on Mayhew Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:27 a.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Fairmont Street.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:53 p.m., theft was reported on The Concourse.

6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on The Concourse.

8 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highwood Street.

Wednesday at 12:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

1:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Place.

1:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Front Street.

2:49 p.m., theft was reported on May Street.

3:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

5:32 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silvermount Street.

9:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:54 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Ticonic Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Kidder Street.

10:36 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on China Road.

Wednesday at 1:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fort Halifax Park.

3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Bay Street.

9:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:55 p.m., Tyler James Loisel, 18, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:25 a.m., Michelle L. Gammon, 48, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant after a report of a warrant check on Fairfield Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 35, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of negotiating a worthless instrument.

5:28 p.m., Brent Eugene Cunningham, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of failing to appear.

10:37 p.m., Christopher D. White, 52, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating with a suspended registration and operating under the influence.

Wednesday at 9:01 p.m., Elwood Bion Gordon, 51, of Madison, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct involving loud, unreasonable noise, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9:14 p.m., Melissa Ann Buxton, 40, of Madison, was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Thursday at 12:52 a.m., Joel Stephen Chapman, 21, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior conviction.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 10:29 p.m., Anthony Joel Violette, 43, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention after a report of a traffic offense on Sanger Avenue.

Wednesday at 9:10 a.m., Christopher Francis Ratte, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl, endangering the welfare of a child and operating under the influence, as well as a probation hold, after a report of a traffic offense on Drummond Avenue.

10:31 p.m., Michael A. Miller, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Silver Street.

10:40 p.m., Nicholas Arthur Ruest, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

11:12 p.m., Laurie A. Brophy, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop on Silver Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:31 a.m., a juvenile, 14, was arrested on charges of assault and misusing the e-911 system on North Garand Street.

Wednesday at 9:16 a.m., Melvin Harry Hubbard IV, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold on Bellevue Street.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., Kollin A. Cobb, 20, of Hartland, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph over the speed limit during a traffic stop on Canaan Road.

