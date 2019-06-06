OAKLAND — An Oakland man kicked out the rear door window and attempted to “kick his way into the front of the cruiser” as he was being transported to the Kennebec County Jail Wednesday afternoon, according to Oakland police.

Michael Christopher Lee, 45, had been arrested on five charges that stemmed from a domestic violence assault earlier Wednesday morning in Oakland.

Officer Kelly Hooper, who was transporting Lee when he started to damage the vehicle, “had to stop on the interstate and was assisted by other members of the Oakland Police Department, State Police, and Kennebec (County) Sheriff’s Office to re-secure Lee and transfer him to another Oakland PD cruiser,” Oakland Captain Rick Stubbert wrote in a news release Thursday.

Lee first “became uncooperative,” when he was located and arrested Wednesday afternoon, Stubbert said. He “continu(ed) to be uncooperative” after being transferred to the second police cruiser and driven to the county jail. In addition to shattering a back window of the cruiser, he also “destroyed” a rear door of the vehicle Hooper had been operating, according to the news release.

Lee was charged with Class C aggravated criminal mischief, Class D domestic violence assault, Class D reckless conduct and Class E refusing to submit to arrest. He is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

In Maine, Class C crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine; Class D misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine and Class E misdemeanors are punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Kennebec County domestic violence investigator, state police and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office assisted Oakland police with the incident, Stubbert said.

This story will be updated.

