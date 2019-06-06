OMAHA BEACH, France — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King are in France for the 75th anniversary of the allied invasion of France in World War II.
They’re part of an official Senate delegation that’s participating in a French government event at the American cemetery on Thursday.
The Maine senators also met U.S. World War II veterans who made the trip to France for the occasion, including Maine World War II veteran Charles Shay from Indian Island, Maine.
Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944, part of a successful effort to free France from German occupation. More than 4,400 Allied troops, including 2,501 Americans, died on that day.
Madawaska native Scott Desjardins is the current superintendent of the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.
