Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were: north/south — Paula Hubbard and Misha Tomic, Debby Gardner and Paul Sherman, and Jane Elliott and Jean Bird; east/west — Rosemarie Goodwin and Jeanine Kivus, Ron Cote and David Offer, and Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau.

Winners on Thursday were Dan Townsend and Jan Arey, Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons, Glenn Angell and Dennis Purington, and Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton,Barbara Terhune and Karen Torrey, and Carroll and Audrey Harding.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 offers cribbage at 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Nelson. Sharon Todd placed second, and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

