IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 7:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

10:07 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Brentwood Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:05 p.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

12:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street Place.

1:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

2:27 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Winter Street.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Chestnut Street.

6 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Noyes Court.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Road.

9 p.m., trespassing was reported on Patterson Street.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quimby Street.

11:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:21 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:17 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.

9:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9:50 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oakland Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Heselton Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.

Friday at 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday 10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 9:18 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Academy Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 9:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Lewiston Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

Friday at 6:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Road.

IN READFIELD, Thursday at 7:54 p.m., a person was reported missing from Giles Road.

ARRESTS

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:26 p.m., Erica L. Curtis, 36, of Benton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Horsepoint Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:45 p.m., Steven M. Colby, 45, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, failing to report a motor vehicle accident and failure to notify law enforcement of a motor vehicle accident following a car accident on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., a 34-year-old Chelsea woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

1:16 p.m., a 44-year-old Whitefield woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near North Belfast Avenue and Church Hill Road.

2:53 p.m., a 34-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after license suspension following a report of suspicious activity on Stephen King Drive.

Friday at 1:44 a.m., a 34-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehilce without a license following a traffic stop on Capitol Street.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: