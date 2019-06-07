NEW YORK — NASA announced Friday that it will open the International Space Station to private astronauts, with the first visit as early as next year.
The round-trip ticket will cost an estimated $58 million. And accommodations aboard the orbiting outpost will run about $35,000 per night, for trips of up to 30 days long.
The space agency says only two visitors per year will be allowed, for now. Private astronauts will have to meet the same medical standards and training and certification procedures as regular crew members.
-
News
Skowhegan woman seriously injured in Anson rollover crash
-
Local & State
Bill to name Maine’s official ballad signed
-
Local & State
Small plane crashes in Bowdoinham; pilot, passenger unhurt
-
Business
Delegation urges Trump to extend relief to lobster industry
-
Politics
Maine House rejects ‘stand your ground’ gun bill