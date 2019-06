IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

6:27 p.m., threatening was reported on River Road.

7:43 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on New Portland Road.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 7:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

Friday at 9:22 a.m., an assault was reported on North Road.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 12:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakland Road.

12:19 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oakland Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Old Church Street.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Thursday at 6:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.

6:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.

8:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

8:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 8:52 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

9:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Moulton Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:20 p.m., a theft was reported on New Hall Street.

5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

5:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Newhall Street.

7:53 p.m., a fire was reported on Cottage Street.

Friday at 9 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2 p.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

7:14 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Street.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

Friday at 8:13 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Marston Road East.

12:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Marston Road East.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 12:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Thurston Hill Road.

2:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.

5:30 p.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Russell Road.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pinewood Drive.

Friday at 4:16 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 2:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:45 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 2:48 p.m., a power line was reported down on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

11:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

12:01 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on Water Street.

8:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Maple Street.

9:49 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Alder Street.

Friday at 1:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McClellan Street.

8:38 a.m., trespassing was reported on Pennell Street.

9:05 a.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 9:40 a.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 5:29 p.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

12:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Michael Lane.

1:02 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

1:36 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Silver Street.

3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Street.

4:31 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.

4:47 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

6:16 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

7:16 p.m., a fight was reported on Moor Street.

7:30 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

9:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:29 p.m., noise was reported on Hillside Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Temple Road.

4:22 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:37 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:07 p.m., a caller from Bellevue Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 7:26 p.m., Erica L. Curtis, 36, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:52 a.m., Joel Stephen Chapman, 39, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:48 p.m., Nicole G. Worster, 26, of Corinna, was arrested on two warrants.

10:21 p.m., Conrad E. Nile, 44, of Canaan, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:37 p.m., Patrick Parsons, 33, of China, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

7:30 p.m., Philip Nadeau, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:27 p.m., Zachary Hoatson, 29, of Carrabassett Valley, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:05 p.m., Lesley C. Branker, 42, of Canaan, was summoned on a charge of failing to make an oral or written accident report.

