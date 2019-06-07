Temple Academy awarded diplomas to 24 graduates Friday evening at the Centerpoint Community Church on West River Road in Waterville. Students were involved in the welcome, senior charge and several presentations. The valedictory was delivered by Hannah Mathieu, Noah Shepherd and Will Paradis. Head of School Denise Lafountain, Bub McSpadden and Kevin Wood distributed the diplomas.
-
Local & State
Tractor-trailer catches fire at Waterville Walmart
-
Community
Hays makes dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University
-
Community
Maine Connections Academy information session set
-
Community
Lussier makes Curry College dean’s list
-
Community
Wesleyan University lists local graduates