Charles Kniffen will discuss his book, “Fifty Years in a Foxhole,” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., Augusta.

This book is an episodic account of the author’s seven months of combat in Vietnam and his 50 years of living with undiagnosed PTSD afterwards, according to a news release from the library.

Kniffen is a combat wounded veteran of the Vietnam War who obtained his GED diploma while serving in the Marine Corps, and later earned a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Connecticut.

He attends a Combat Veteran’s group in Machias and has been an all-season solo kayaker for two decades, plying the North Atlantic from Spring Point to the Bay of Fundy.

He and his wife Rhonda are the co-owners of the Turtle Dance Totems, a sea-junk assemblage art studio, and they are leading a community project to recover and rearticulate the skeleton of a 55-foot finback whale buried in the mud flats of Mowry Beach in Lubec.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: