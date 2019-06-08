IN ANSON, Friday at 11:28 a.m., assault was reported on North Main Street.
2:12 p.m., a Hazmat incident was reported on Oak Street.
3:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on High Street.
Saturday at 1:20 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to a warning issued on Union Street.
IN ATHENS, Friday at 10:31 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Campbell Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:21 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:17 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.
9:26 a.m., lost property was reported on Xavier Loop.
9:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Mud Mill Road.
9:50 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Western Avenue.
11:50 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Cony Circle.
12:26 p.m., recovered property was reported on Western Avenue.
12:44 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Armory Street.
2:45 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stanley Street.
3:05 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Hospital Street.
3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Belfast Avenue.
3:53 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Northern Avenue.
4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Oxford Street.
5:03 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Civic Center Drive.
5:07 p.m., a person was reported missing on Stone Street.
5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Orchard Street.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Mount Vernon and Leighton roads.
6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Tall Pines Way and Bond Brook Road.
7:46 p.m., theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
8:48 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Capitol Street.
9:49 p.m., a person was arrested after an assault was reported at West River Road and Route 3.
10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cony Street and Cony Circle.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.
IN AVON, Friday at 1:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Avon Valley Road.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:10 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Milford Avenue.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Hinckley Road.
10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Strickland Road.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinnacle Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 7:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Norton Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:26 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.
4:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
5:31 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Baker Street.
8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.
11:57 p.m., an arrest was made after police were called to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN EMBDEN, Friday at 9:42 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Embden Pond Road.
10:22 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Lake Front Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.
4:04 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Old County Road.
5:07 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Elm Street.
7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
10:54 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 10:07 a.m., vandalism was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Friday at 3:28 p.m., assault was reported on Tiger Drive.
4:45 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.
4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on BJ’s Lane.
IN MADISON, Friday at 11:11 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.
11:17 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on East Madison Road.
1:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on East Madison Road.
10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:34 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Martin Stream Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 12:36 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Belgrade Road.
11:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
Saturday at 12:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
1:18 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 12:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency with no address listed.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.
1:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Hartland Avenue.
2:34 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.
IN RIPLEY, Friday at 2:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
1:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.
2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.
5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.
5:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Alder Street.
6:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.
7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poulin Drive.
8:00 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.
9:04 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Bloomfield Street.
11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
11:36 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Waterville Road.
Saturday at 1:27 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 8:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Grant Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Trafton Road.
11:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Brooklyn Avenue.
11:53 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Colby Street.
12:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mt. Merci Avenue.
12:42 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:04 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.
1:29 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.
1:31 p.m., a hit and run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:00 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.
3:03 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Elm Court.
7:39 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.
8:26 p.m,. threatening was reported on High Street.
9:58 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on School Street.
10:15 p.m., a report of threatening led to an arrest on Water Street.
Saturday at 12:21 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.
1:37 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.
2:07 a.m,. a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest at Sherwin and Elm streets.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:19 a.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Charland Street.
9:55 a.m,. bad checks were reported on Garland Road.
11:18 a.m., police were called to assist a person on Pattees Pond Road.
3:29 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Benton Avenue.
9:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Quimby Lane.
11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Heritage Place.
Saturday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Frawley Street.
1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:13 p.m., James C. Law, 49, of Bangor, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:31 a.m., Nathan P. Gilbert, 32, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:18 p.m., Jaclyn C. Spencer, 27, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:37 p.m., James Defazio, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
SUMMONS
Friday at 8:52 p.m., David S. Gagne, 48, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.
