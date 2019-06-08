IN ANSON, Friday at 11:28 a.m., assault was reported on North Main Street.

2:12 p.m., a Hazmat incident was reported on Oak Street.

3:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on High Street.

Saturday at 1:20 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to a warning issued on Union Street.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 10:31 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Campbell Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:21 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:17 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.

9:26 a.m., lost property was reported on Xavier Loop.

9:41 a.m., fraud was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9:50 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Western Avenue.

11:50 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Cony Circle.

12:26 p.m., recovered property was reported on Western Avenue.

12:44 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Armory Street.

2:45 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Stanley Street.

3:05 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Hospital Street.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:44 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on North Belfast Avenue.

3:53 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on Northern Avenue.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Oxford Street.

5:03 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Civic Center Drive.

5:07 p.m., a person was reported missing on Stone Street.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Orchard Street.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Mount Vernon and Leighton roads.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Tall Pines Way and Bond Brook Road.

7:46 p.m., theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

8:48 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Capitol Street.

9:49 p.m., a person was arrested after an assault was reported at West River Road and Route 3.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cony Street and Cony Circle.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Melville Street.

IN AVON, Friday at 1:20 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Avon Valley Road.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 7:10 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Milford Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 1:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Hinckley Road.

10:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Strickland Road.

11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pinnacle Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 7:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Norton Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:26 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.

4:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

5:31 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Baker Street.

8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.

11:57 p.m., an arrest was made after police were called to assist another agency on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 9:42 p.m., breaking and entering was reported on Embden Pond Road.

10:22 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Lake Front Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summit Street.

4:04 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Old County Road.

5:07 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Elm Street.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

10:54 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 3:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 10:07 a.m., vandalism was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 3:28 p.m., assault was reported on Tiger Drive.

4:45 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

4:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on BJ’s Lane.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:11 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

11:17 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on East Madison Road.

1:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on East Madison Road.

10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 3:34 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 12:36 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Belgrade Road.

11:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Saturday at 12:33 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

1:18 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 12:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency with no address listed.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.

1:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Hartland Avenue.

2:34 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

IN RIPLEY, Friday at 2:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

3:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

1:11 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported with no address listed.

5:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

5:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Alder Street.

6:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poulin Drive.

8:00 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

9:04 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Bloomfield Street.

11:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

11:36 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Waterville Road.

Saturday at 1:27 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 8:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Grant Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:31 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Trafton Road.

11:12 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Brooklyn Avenue.

11:53 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Colby Street.

12:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mt. Merci Avenue.

12:42 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:04 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on West River Road.

1:29 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.

1:31 p.m., a hit and run crash was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:40 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:00 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

3:03 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Elm Court.

7:39 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.

8:26 p.m,. threatening was reported on High Street.

9:58 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on School Street.

10:15 p.m., a report of threatening led to an arrest on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:21 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Elm Street.

1:37 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.

2:07 a.m,. a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest at Sherwin and Elm streets.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 6:19 a.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Charland Street.

9:55 a.m,. bad checks were reported on Garland Road.

11:18 a.m., police were called to assist a person on Pattees Pond Road.

3:29 p.m., police were called to assist a person on Benton Avenue.

9:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Quimby Lane.

11:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Heritage Place.

Saturday at 12:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Frawley Street.

1:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:13 p.m., James C. Law, 49, of Bangor, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 2:31 a.m., Nathan P. Gilbert, 32, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:18 p.m., Jaclyn C. Spencer, 27, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:37 p.m., James Defazio, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

SUMMONS

Friday at 8:52 p.m., David S. Gagne, 48, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of assault.

