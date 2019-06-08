The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host retired educator Robert Pelletier from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Winthrop Town Office at 167 Main St., in Winthrop.

Pelletier’s talk, “One of a Kind,” will focus on people and things unique to Winthrop. Among the featured topics will be Charity Paul, Capt. John Blunt, and the local water troughs.

Pelletier has been a resident of Winthrop for 58 years. He had a long career in public education, working as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He also served his community as captain of the fire department and as a trustee of the Bailey Public Library. He sits on the board of the Winthrop Maine Historical Society.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Shane M. Billings at 377-8673.

Share

< Previous