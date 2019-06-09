AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed May 30 to June 5, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Nicole Ashley Ackerman, 28, of Winslow, failing to register vehicle April 20, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Adam P. Bernatchez, 23, of Sidney, criminal mischief April 19, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Kathrin C. Billmeier, 35, of Jefferson, domestic violence assault Sept. 12, 2018, in Hallowell, 180-day jail sentence all but three days suspended, two year probation.

Eric S. Blaisdell, 42, of Winslow, criminal mischief Dec. 20, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Rayno M. Boivin, 37, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without a license Feb. 27, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine, $150 suspended, 10-hours community service. Habitually truant student Jan. 18, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Lloyd Everett Bowden, 60, of Augusta, drinking in public Aug. 29, 2018, in Augusta, 12-hour jail sentence.

Joseph M. Brock, 51, of Waterville, terrorizing July 27, 2018, in Waterville, 325-day Department of Corrections sentence; stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress, same date and town, dismissed; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 180-day jail sentence. Terrorizing April 19, 2018, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence; stalking-serious inconvenience/emotional distress, same date and town, 364-day jail sentence.

Christy Lynn Bush, 42, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Dec. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Darren F. Carlton Jr., 26, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 7, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Nicholas Cloutier, 32, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place May 31, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

David E. Colby, 51, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 22, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert M. Conklin Jr., 43, of South China, three counts of possessing sexual explicit material of a minor under 12 March 20, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Heather Davis, 45, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 26, 2018, in Waterville, 10-day jail sentence, $450 restitution.

Ryan M. Davis, 32, of Vienna, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release April 21, 2019, in Vienna, dismissed.

Devon Joseph Decato, 26, of Whitefield, violating conditions of release March 28, 2019, in Gardiner, 48-hour jail sentence.

Danielle R. Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked April 9, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine; violating conditions of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Annamarie Lynn Donnell, 33, of Waterville, failing to give correct name, address, date of birth April 20, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $200 suspended, 15-hour community service.

Luis Manuel Esquilin, 30, of Auburn, operating after registration suspended April 15, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Nathan M. Feix, 30, of Augusta, domestic violence assault April 13, 2019, in Waterville, seven-month jail sentence. Escape April 17, 2019, in Waterville, seven-day jail sentence.

Briana M. Fenton, 20, of Saranac Lake, New York, minor consuming liquor April 14, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Danielle Marie Fredette, 34, of Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked March 22, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation.

David A. Fritz, 36, of Augusta, assault and domestic violence assault Nov. 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Stacie Frost, 39, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 13, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Robert Gay, 36, of Gardiner, burglary Sept. 11, 2016, in Gardiner, 24-month Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, 24-month Department of Corrections sentence, $7,700 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 22, 2016, in Augusta, 10-day jail sentence, $12 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 25, 2016, in Augusta, 30-day jail sentence, $75 restitution; burglary, same date in Gardiner, 24-month Department of Corrections sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date in Gardiner, 6-month Department of Corrections sentence. Burglary of motor vehicle Sept. 26, 2016, in Waterville, 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, 60-day jail sentence, $75 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence, $26 restitution; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $250 fine, $250 suspended. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 7, 2018, in Gardiner, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Jillian Colleen Goldman, 20, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 16, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Alexander Adrian Gover, 25, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license April 5, 2019, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Brandi M. Greenleaf, 33, of Madison, operating under the influence Feb. 20, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Kaitlyn Grotton, 19, of Windsor, passing stopped school bus Jan. 8, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Ronald R. Hinkley, 19, of Monmouth, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release May 5, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Santana Jimenez, 26, of Waterville, domestic violence assault May 5, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Danielle Jones, 29, of Waterville, failure to comply with order Oct. 24, 2017, in Waterville, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Paul Kamonye, 35, of Acworth, Georgia, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current Jan. 4, 2019, in West Gardiner, $200 fine.

Michael Lee Karcher, 32, of Augusta, criminal trespassing Aug. 31, 2018, in Chelsea, five-month jail sentence; domestic violence criminal threatening, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael James Kelley, 53, of Grantham, New Hampshire, operating under the influence March 3, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Candida Laliberte, 43, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 13, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Melinda Marie Landry, 39, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 28, 2018, in Waterville, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 29, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation April 16, 2019, in Waterville, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, six-month jail sentence; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Tyler J. Loisel, 18, of Clinton, violating conditions of release May 31, 2019, in Clinton, 48-hour jail sentence.

Thomas Mansir, 43, of Randolph, operating under the influence April 2, 2019, in West Gardiner, $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $500 fine. Two counts violating conditions of release May 16, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Robert Matteson, 43, of Augusta, unlawful sexual contact April 20, 2018, in Augusta, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 10 months suspended, two year probation. Three counts unlawful sexual contact, Feb. 2, 2018; April 20, 2018; and Feb. 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Meghan E. McClure, 35, of Augusta, operating under the influence March 27, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, 24-hour jail sentence.

Liticia Ann McEwen, 36, of Newport, violating conditions of release June 2, 2019, in Clinton, 24-hour jail sentence.

Jack J. McKay, 27, of Otisfield, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 19, 2013, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Shohanna McLellan, 28, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license conditions restrictions Jan. 3, 2019, in Monmouth, $500 fine.

Gabriel Medjanis, 41, of Harvard, Massachusetts, driving to endanger Oct. 28, 2017, in China, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Elizabeth Moberg, 64, of South Portland, passing stopped school bus April 11, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Justin Morse, 38, of Augusta, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 23, 2019, in Augusta, $50 fine.

Harold Mortimer, 22, of Fairfield, operating under the influence April 21, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Daniel L. Nelson, 37, of Gardiner, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 7, 2018, in Augusta, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence. Burglary Feb. 9, 2019, in Gardiner, six-month jail sentence, $1,140 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Taylor Orchard, 31, of Windsor, failure to register vehicle April 14, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jessica Paquin, 42, of Gardiner, failure to register vehicle April 24, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

April M. Ryder, 35, of Vassalboro, operating vehicle without license April 19, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Danielle A. Salsbury, 22, of Albion, domestic violence assault May 10, 2019, in Albion, dismissed.

Edeitha Siguenza, 46, of Oakland, illegal possession of a firearm, June 2, 2016, in Waterville, six-month jail sentence. Theft by deception Aug. 1, 2018, in Augusta, six-month jail sentence, $873 restitution; two counts of aggravated forgery Aug. 1, 2018, and Nov. 1, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Tyler J. Simpson, 23, of Augusta, criminal mischief April 15, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $300 restitution.

Nathan R. Smith, 27, of Ellsworth, operating under the influence April 17, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Victoria E. Stebbins, 29, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license and violating conditions of release March 29, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Terie L. Tootill, 47, of Winslow, operating under the influence April 19, 2019, in Winslow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Cathryn J. Trask, 28, of Hallowell, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 6, 2019, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Meagan Wade, 18, of Fairfield, minor consuming liquor April 11, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Sheveram Williams-Hardy, 25, of Belgrade, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident March 27, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Matthew Wilson, 36, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked March 28, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

