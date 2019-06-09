IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.
6:08 a.m., general animal complaints were made on Church Hill Road.
7:09 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Edward Street.
7:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
10:56 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Murdock Street.
12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
1:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Memorial Circle.
1:38 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.
2:06 p.m., a dog at large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
2:08 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.
2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
3:19 p.m., lost property was reported on Civic Center Drive.
3:41 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Civic Center Drive.
4:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.
7:41 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Water Street.
7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.
10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.
10:18 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Gannett Street.
Sunday at 3:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushnoc Circle.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:50 p.m., Crystal Anne Marr-Hunnewell, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:58 a.m., Wayne E. Johnston, 56, of Jefferson, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days and attaching false plates.
6:41 p.m., Victoria L. Crockett, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500, on Civic Center Drive.
6:41 p.m., Hope Eldridge, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500 on Civic Center Drive.
