IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

5:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

6:08 a.m., general animal complaints were made on Church Hill Road.

7:09 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Edward Street.

7:42 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

10:56 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Murdock Street.

12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Memorial Circle.

1:38 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:06 p.m., a dog at large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

2:08 p.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.

2:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

3:19 p.m., lost property was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:41 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Civic Center Drive.

4:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

7:41 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Water Street.

7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Road.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

10:18 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Gannett Street.

Sunday at 3:10 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Cushnoc Circle.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:50 p.m., Crystal Anne Marr-Hunnewell, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:58 a.m., Wayne E. Johnston, 56, of Jefferson, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days and attaching false plates.

6:41 p.m., Victoria L. Crockett, 26, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500, on Civic Center Drive.

6:41 p.m., Hope Eldridge, 20, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500 on Civic Center Drive.

