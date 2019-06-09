IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.
10:18 p.m,. a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.
10:56 p.m., an ATV or snowmobile problem was reported on Starks Road.
IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Saturday at 7:59 a.m., burglary was reported on Mayfield Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.
10:39 a.m., police were called to assist another agency with no address listed.
9 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Newhall Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
5:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Croswell Road.
8:12 p.m., assault was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
11:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Barlen Street.
Sunday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., disturbance was reported on Blake Street.
9:42 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Canaan Road.
IN JAY, Saturday at 12:33 p.m., disturbance was reported on BJ’s Lane.
11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.
10:57 a.m., disturbance was reported on Park Street.
9:04 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pine Street.
Sunday at 4:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Oak Hill Road.
6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.
2:22 p.m., a hit and run crash was reported on Railroad Avenue.
10:18 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Golden Road.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Road.
9:34 p.m., a person was transported to the hospital after a report of disturbance on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
5:19 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:08 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on French Street.
10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.
1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
2:06 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Milburn Street.
2:24 p.m., mischief was reported on Alder Street.
3:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.
3:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported with no address listed.
4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:55 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
5:10 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Garalds Way.
7:15 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.
7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Judkins Court.
9:00 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.
9:19 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Patrick Street.
Sunday at 12:44 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Leavitt Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.
10:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Veteran Court.
11:19 a.m., a noise complaint was made on South Grove Street.
11:52 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
12:29 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:09 p.m., a report of a drug offense led to arrests on Water Street.
3:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.
3:30 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.
7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.
8:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Quarry Road.
8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:23 p.m., theft was reported in JFK Plaza.
10:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Boothby Street.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
10:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.
10:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on College Avenue.
Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.
12:16 a.m., a report of a fight led to arrests at The Concourse.
12:16 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Riverview Street.
12:42 a.m., a report of disturbance led to arrests on Redington Street.
3:07 a.m., burglary was reported on School Street.
IN WELD, Saturday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Welch Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., burglary was reported on Catfish Corner Road.
1:47 p.m., an arrest was made on Millennium Drive.
7:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.
7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
8:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on South Pond Road.
11:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Taylor Road.
Sunday at 1:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.
2:21 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Brittany Mills, 27, of Madison, was arrested on charges of refusing to sign a summons, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence, criminal attempt and assault.
12:40 a.m., Jacob Higgins, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:16 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution.
3:14 a.m., Bobby Owen McNeely, 37, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence – no test, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating a vehicle without a license.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:36 a.m., Donald Simard, 26, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:56 a.m., Dillon Cyr, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:00 p.m., Glen C. Harrington, 35, of Cornville, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of theft and violating conditions of release.
2:47 p.m., Jeremy Yeomans, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and a probation hold.
Sunday at 12:19 a.m., Walter J. Curtis, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
1:40 a.m., Tyler Greenlaw, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and assault.
12:16 p.m., Kaleb Sturtevant, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
SUMMONS
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Jason McEwen, 43, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding: 30+ mph over the speed limit.
-
Local & State
Windsor voters to decide budget, booze proposals in voting Tuesday and Wednesday
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec County courts, May 30-June 5
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel June 9 police log
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal June 9 police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Fire causes minor damage within future home of Museum L-A