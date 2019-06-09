IN ANSON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

10:18 p.m,. a domestic disturbance was reported on Church Street.

10:56 p.m., an ATV or snowmobile problem was reported on Starks Road.

IN BRIGHTON PLANTATION, Saturday at 7:59 a.m., burglary was reported on Mayfield Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 7:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:39 a.m., police were called to assist another agency with no address listed.

9 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

5:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Croswell Road.

8:12 p.m., assault was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Barlen Street.

Sunday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., disturbance was reported on Blake Street.

9:42 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on Canaan Road.

IN JAY, Saturday at 12:33 p.m., disturbance was reported on BJ’s Lane.

11:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on French Falls Lane.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Main Street.

10:57 a.m., disturbance was reported on Park Street.

9:04 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Pine Street.

Sunday at 4:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Oak Hill Road.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

2:22 p.m., a hit and run crash was reported on Railroad Avenue.

10:18 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Golden Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wyman Road.

9:34 p.m., a person was transported to the hospital after a report of disturbance on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

5:19 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 8:08 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on French Street.

10:29 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Water Street.

1:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

2:06 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Milburn Street.

2:24 p.m., mischief was reported on Alder Street.

3:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

3:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported with no address listed.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:55 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

5:10 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Garalds Way.

7:15 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

7:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Judkins Court.

9:00 p.m., theft was reported on East Madison Road.

9:19 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Patrick Street.

Sunday at 12:44 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Leavitt Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8 a.m., burglary was reported on Main Street.

10:48 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Veteran Court.

11:19 a.m., a noise complaint was made on South Grove Street.

11:52 a.m., theft was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:29 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:09 p.m., a report of a drug offense led to arrests on Water Street.

3:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Oak Street.

3:30 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

7:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

8:39 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Quarry Road.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:23 p.m., theft was reported in JFK Plaza.

10:07 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Boothby Street.

10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Silver Street.

10:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on College Avenue.

Sunday at 12:02 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

12:16 a.m., a report of a fight led to arrests at The Concourse.

12:16 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Riverview Street.

12:42 a.m., a report of disturbance led to arrests on Redington Street.

3:07 a.m., burglary was reported on School Street.

IN WELD, Saturday at 10:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Welch Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:16 p.m., burglary was reported on Catfish Corner Road.

1:47 p.m., an arrest was made on Millennium Drive.

7:30 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

8:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on South Pond Road.

11:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Taylor Road.

Sunday at 1:52 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

2:21 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Monument Street.

 

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:20 a.m., Brittany Mills, 27, of Madison, was arrested on charges of refusing to sign a summons, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence, criminal attempt and assault.

12:40 a.m., Jacob Higgins, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:16 a.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid restitution.

3:14 a.m., Bobby Owen McNeely, 37, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence – no test, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and operating a vehicle without a license.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:36 a.m., Donald Simard, 26, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:56 a.m., Dillon Cyr, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:00 p.m., Glen C. Harrington, 35, of Cornville, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

2:47 p.m., Jeremy Yeomans, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and a probation hold.

Sunday at 12:19 a.m., Walter J. Curtis, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1:40 a.m., Tyler Greenlaw, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and assault.

12:16 p.m., Kaleb Sturtevant, 21, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

 

SUMMONS 

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:15 p.m., Jason McEwen, 43, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of motor vehicle speeding: 30+ mph over the speed limit.

