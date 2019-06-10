WATERFORD — Human remains were found Sunday off Deer Hill Road, near where a missing man’s SUV was found abandoned Oct. 7, 2018.

Maine Warden Service officers and their search dogs found the remains while looking for evidence in the disappearance of Ricky Lee Howard, 50, of 440 Norway Road in Waterford, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The remains were found about a mile into woods, near a bog in a thick spruce grove, Latti said.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for identification, Latti said.

Deer Hill Road runs between Mill Hill Road in Waterford and Route 117 in Harrison.

Howard’s Toyota RAV4 was found off Deer Hill Road on Oct. 7, 2018, two days after he was last seen by his family near his home.

Ground searches have been conducted since then.

Latti said Game Warden Lucas Bellanceau with his search dog, Breezy, and Game Warden Kris MacCabe with his search dog, Morgan, found the remains.

The search also involved Maine State Police K-9 teams, members of the Maine Association of Search and Rescue, Maine Search and Rescue dogs, ground search volunteers, equestrian search teams, the Waterford Fire Department and York County EMA members.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: