IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.
10:37 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Street.
11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.
11:37 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Riverside and Sherwood drives.
2:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Pierce Drive.
4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Oxford and Monroe streets.
4:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.
6:16 p.m., a person was reported missing from an undisclosed location. A full report was not available.
6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.
8:12 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pearl Street.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
10:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:12 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Oakland Road.
IN FARMINGDALE. Saturday at 7:45 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Hardwood Road.
5:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Hasson Street.
6:51 p.m., theft was reported at J&S Oil on Maine Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:26 a.m., an assault was reported at the Gardiner Elks Lodge on Cobbossee Avenue.
3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was on Brunswick Avenue.
4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was on Lincoln Avenue.
4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.
Sunday at 1:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Enterprise Avenue.
12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
8:55 p.m., theft was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., theft was reported on Windrow Landing.
Sunday at 9:20 p.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., a burglary was reported near Route 135 and Launch Drive.
5:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Road.
IN VIENNA, Friday at 8:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Mineral Springs Road.
Saturday at 12:04 a.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.
6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.
Sunday at 12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.
IN WAYNE, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:12 p.m., Christopher C. Claude, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, and operating with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue and Rancourt Street.
10:57 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:30 p.m., Gregory G. Kelly, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, on Lincoln Avenue.
IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 12:42 p.m., David E. Cummings, 43, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of assault following a report on Cummings Drive.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:57 p.m., Brooklyn M. Howard, 19, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor following the aforementioned reported disturbance near Mount Vernon Avenue.
