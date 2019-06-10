IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 5:46 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Church Hill Road.

10:37 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

11:37 a.m., a loose dog was reported near Riverside and Sherwood drives.

2:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near South Belfast Avenue and Pierce Drive.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Oxford and Monroe streets.

4:44 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

6:16 p.m., a person was reported missing from an undisclosed location. A full report was not available.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.

8:12 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Pearl Street.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

10:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 5:12 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Oakland Road.

IN FARMINGDALE. Saturday at 7:45 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Hardwood Road.

5:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Hasson Street.

6:51 p.m., theft was reported at J&S Oil on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:26 a.m., an assault was reported at the Gardiner Elks Lodge on Cobbossee Avenue.

3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was on Brunswick Avenue.

4:12 p.m., suspicious activity was on Lincoln Avenue.

4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marston Road.

Sunday at 1:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near Enterprise Avenue.

12:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

8:55 p.m., theft was reported at the Big Apple on Brunswick Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., theft was reported on Windrow Landing.

Sunday at 9:20 p.m., theft was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., a burglary was reported near Route 135 and Launch Drive.

5:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Road.

IN VIENNA, Friday at 8:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Mineral Springs Road.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.

Sunday at 12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Town House Road.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:12 p.m., Christopher C. Claude, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, and operating with a suspended registration, following a traffic stop on Northern Avenue and Rancourt Street.

10:57 p.m., a 16-year-old was arrested on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor following a reported disturbance on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 5:30 p.m., Gregory G. Kelly, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, on Lincoln Avenue.

IN LITCHFIELD, Sunday at 12:42 p.m., David E. Cummings, 43, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of assault following a report on Cummings Drive.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:57 p.m., Brooklyn M. Howard, 19, of Skowhegan, was issued a summons on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor following the aforementioned reported disturbance near Mount Vernon Avenue.

