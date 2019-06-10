PRINCETON — Authorities say they’ve charged a 21-year-old man with several crimes including arson following a high-speed chase in Washington County.

James Berube Photo courtesy of News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says James Berube has also been charged with burglary and aggravated assault. Fire marshals say Monday that Berube broke into a home in Baileyville, tied up the homeowner and stole her pickup truck.

Berube is charged with leading police on a car chase before ditching the vehicle and escaping in the woods. Police say Berube was later arrested at a truck stop in Trenton.

WCSH-TV reports Berube made a first court appearance on Monday. He’s being held on $85,000 cash bail and is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear who will be representing him in the court case.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.