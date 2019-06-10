IN CANAAN, Sunday at 5:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.

Monday at 8:51 a.m., an ATV problem was reported on Pine Valley Drive.

9:22 a.m., an ATV problem was reported on Pine Valley Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on McNally Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cashman Street.

11:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 1:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.

4:30 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Breakneck Lane.

IN JAY, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Chesterville Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 4:01 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

11:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wesserunsett Road.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 12:35 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Bemis Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 6:06 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of an assault on Waterville Road.

9:58 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Walnut Drive.

Monday at 1:07 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Family Circle Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 6:19 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 5:26 p.m., a missing person was reported by a caller on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:42 a.m., an assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Constitution Avenue.

11:48 a.m., trespassing was reported on McClellan Street.

5:23 p.m., larceny or fraud was reported on Water Street.

5:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Marketplace.

6:48 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Monday at 6:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

7:58 a.m., a burglary was reported at Fairgrounds Marketplace.

9:40 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Dominic Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:57 a.m., threatening was reported on Front Place.

9:37 a.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

12:59 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Front Street.

6:47 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water and Halde streets.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 8:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Birch Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:59 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Dallaire Street.

5:10 p.m, suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

9:35 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Washington Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:05 p.m., Richard Thomas Frazier, 70, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

11:25 p.m., Thomas A. Dukes, 50, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday at 12:30 a.m., Toney Ben Johnson, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of assault.

3 a.m., Christy Marie Reeve, 34, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

5:53 a.m., Ashley Hallee Gavett, 23, of Wilton, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 1:25 a.m., Matthew Richard Giustra, 48, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:50 p.m., Carol L. Mack Frost, 61, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:11 p.m., Steven Matthew Mears, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

11 p.m., Roger Nathanael Smith, 53, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 6:46 p.m., Carl Arthur Littlefield, Jr., 35, of Westbrook, was arrested on two warrants.

10:12 p.m., Jason Lee Baker, Sr., 44, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and aggravated assault.

11:03 p.m., Thomas J. Buzzell, 26, of Industry, was arrested on charges of assault, operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:37 a.m., William D. Butler, 31, of New Portland, was arrested on three warrants related to scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 3:06 p.m., Travis Lovell, 31, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of theft and unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug, following a report of shoplifting on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:13 p.m., Brooke Gilson, 21, of Albion, was arrested on charges of theft, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a report of theft on College Avenue.

11:45 p.m., Cory Paoletti, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, following a report of a fight on Brackett Place.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 3:12 p.m., Betty Jo Newcombe, 50, of Oakland, was issued a summons on charges of failing to stop for an officer and failing to register a vehicle, following a report of a motor vehicle stop on Smithfield Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:54 a.m., Ismael Andujar, 46, of Waterville, was issued a summons on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, following a report of a burglary on Elm Street.

