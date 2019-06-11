IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Leighton Road.
9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.
12:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Drew Street.
1:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.
2:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.
3:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Franklin Street.
4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
6:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Stony Brook Road.
6:17 p.m., officials responded to a reported overdose on Stewart Lane.
7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
7:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.
8:28 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:55 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
IN BELGRADE, Monday at 10:33 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Knowles Road.
IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:03 p.m., a person was reported missing from Louden Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridge Street.
IN ROME, Monday at 8:20 p.m., an assault was reported on Mercer Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 9:45 a.m., a theft was reported on High Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:36 a.m., Brewster A. Bainer, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant, at the Kennebec County jail.
1:24 p.m., Randall D. Poulin, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, on Union Street.
11:16 p.m., Michael R. St. Pierre, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, on Green Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:49 p.m., a 40-year old Augusta man was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following reported traffic complaints on North Street.
