IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Leighton Road.

9:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

12:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Drew Street.

1:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Court Street.

2:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Oak Street.

3:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Franklin Street.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

6:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Stony Brook Road.

6:17 p.m., officials responded to a reported overdose on Stewart Lane.

7 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:09 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewett Drive.

8:28 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:55 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

1:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 10:33 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Knowles Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Monday at 9:03 p.m., a person was reported missing from Louden Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Bridge Street.

IN ROME, Monday at 8:20 p.m., an assault was reported on Mercer Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 9:45 a.m., a theft was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:36 a.m., Brewster A. Bainer, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant, at the Kennebec County jail.

1:24 p.m., Randall D. Poulin, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, on Union Street.

11:16 p.m., Michael R. St. Pierre, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, on Green Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:49 p.m., a 40-year old Augusta man was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation following reported traffic complaints on North Street.

